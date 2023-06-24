TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, June 23, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Azarga Metals Corp. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on June 2, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 27, 2023, the common shares of Azarga Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

20,807,941 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: AZR (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 05478A208 (new)

________________________________________

KALMA CAPITAL CORP. ("KALM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 21, 2023, effective at market open on Tuesday June 27, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on June 23, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

Abasca Resources Inc. ("ABA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 30, 2023.

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow through share

Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 non-flow through shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on June 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

American Eagle Gold Corp. ("AE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,400,000 Charity Flow-Through Shares ("Charity FT Share"). Each Charity FT Share consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share").

Purchase Price: $0.205 per Charity FT Share

Number of Placees: 1 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on May 25, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,417,349 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")

Purchase Price: $0.48 per Charity FT Unit

Warrants: 5,208,675 share purchase Warrants to purchase 5,208,675 Common Shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a two (2) year period from the date of issuance

Number of Placees: 42 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder's Warrants Finder's Fee: $296,640 N/A 615,441



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.48 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on May 11, 2023, May 25, 2023, and June 9, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLOCKMATE VENTURES INC. ("MATE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

|TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 2, 2023.

Number of Shares: 16,400,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 16,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,400,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 3,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on June 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 21, 2022, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Agent's Fee: Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a three-year period.

All other details remain unchanged.

________________________________________

GPM METALS INC. ("GPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,750,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.055 per share

Warrants: 7,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,750,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,655,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 9 3,600,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,000 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on June 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

International Metals Mining Corp. ("IMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Lithium Plus Mining Corp. Through the acquisition of Lithium Plus Mining Corp. the company acquires the right to acquire a 65% interest in certain mining claims in Brazil from a third party, provided the Company meets the obligations due under the property option agreement.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 12,000,000 Common Shares N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 4, 2023, and June 21, 2023.

________________________________________

KALMA CAPITAL CORP. ("KALM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option and Royalty Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 22, 2023, between the arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Kermode Resources Ltd. ("the Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire all of the Owners' right, title and interest in Slesse Creek project in British Columbia, Canada.

As consideration, the Company has agreed to issue 17 million common shares over a period of 2 years.

In addition, the vendor has a 1% royalty with a $1 Million buy-down Option to eliminate the royalty and a 10% "Sale Participation Right" for ten years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 10, 2023, and June 22, 2023.

__________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 28, 2023 and May 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 50,000 common shares; and

$45,000 of Class A Series 1 preferred shares, consisting of 50,000 Series Class A Series 1 preferred shares (the "Preferred Shares")

Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share

$0.90 per Preferred Share

Conversion Terms of

Preferred Shares: 50,000 Preferred Shares until December 31, 2027 are convertible into 125,000 common shares

Other Terms

of Preferred Shares: Each Preferred Share is non-voting, carries a cumulative annual dividend of 8% payable quarterly, along with a top up dividend of 25% of the Company's EBITDA above $2,000,000 per year, divided by the then outstanding preferred shares. Each Preferred Share is redeemable on the fifth anniversary (the "Redemption Date") after issuance at a price of $1.00 per Preferred Share together with all accrued and unpaid dividends, or at a price of $1.10 per Preferred Share if redeemed any time prior to the Redemption Date and are convertible into 2.5 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Common Share.

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,500 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on June 09, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Crescent Valley Property (38 unpatented claims) located 22 kilometers south of Carlin, Nevada.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $10,000 600,000 Common Shares $500,000



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2023.

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2022:

Convertible Debenture 5,500 Units for an aggregate of $5,500,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures. Each Unit consisted of a $1,000 convertible debenture (convertible into 3,846 common shares) and 3,846 detachable warrants.

Conversion Price: Convertible into 21,153,000 common shares at $0.26 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

Maturity Date: December 31, 2025.

Interest rate: 14% per annum, paid semi-annually in arrears.

Change of Control Provision: If a holder elects to convert its Convertible Debentures in connection with a "Change of Control" prior to the Maturity Date, the holder will be entitled to receive additional common shares as a make-whole premium on conversion in certain circumstances in accordance with the Debenture Indenture Agreement dated February 8, 2023.

Forced Redemption Provision: At the option of the Company, at any time on and after December 31, 2023, the Convertible Debentures will be redeemable at a price equal to 107% of the principal amount thereof plus any accrued and unpaid interest up to the date of redemption. The Company shall provide not more than 60 days and not less than 30 days' prior notice of redemption.

Detachable Warrants: 21,153,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,153,000 shares

Detachable Warrant Price: $0.32 exercisable until February 8, 2026.

Warrant Acceleration Provision: Four months after closing and 1 day after Escrow Release Date, if the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) exceeds $0.65 for 20 consecutive trading days, the acceleration provision is triggered.

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $330,000 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on January 10, 2023 and February 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SAMA RESOURCES INC. /RESSOURCES SAMA INC. ("SME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Montréal, Québec.

_______________________________________

Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23 , 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 17,900,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.40 per share

Warrants: 17,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,900,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued news releases on June 12, 2023 and June 20, 2023, confirming closing the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Vizsla Copper Corp. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated June 9, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in and to ("Option") the mineral claims forming the Eagle Lake project in British Columbia ("Property"). As consideration to exercise the Option, the Company has provided and will provide the Vendor with 400,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.165 per Share according to the following schedule:

Due Date Payment (Shares)

Upon Exchange Acceptance 150,000

First Anniversary 50,000

Second Anniversary 75,000

Third Anniversary 125,000

The Company will have the right to accelerate the Option at any time after the first anniversary.

The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter royalty return ("NSR") on three certain claims of the Property. The Company may repurchase half of the 1% NSR from the Vendor for $500,000 cash on the three claims. The Vendor will also retain a 2% NSR on one certain additional claim of the Property. The Company may repurchase half of the 2% NSR from the Vendor for $1,000,000 cash on the additional claim.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 12, 2023, and June 22, 2023.

________________________________________

