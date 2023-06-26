Gold Hunter Welcomes Sean A. Kingsley as President, CEO, and Director

Vancouver, June 26, 2023 - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) ("Gold Hunter," "HUNT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Sean A. Kingsley as the President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of the Company.

With over 16 years of comprehensive experience in mineral exploration, the mining industry, and capital market services, Mr. Kingsley offers Gold Hunter an array of expertise, including corporate strategy, fundraising, investor relations, and corporate communications.

His successful career journey has been shaped by working with a long-line of successful industry professionals and companies, and is grounded in an educational background which includes programs at Simon Fraser University, the British Columbia Institute of Technology, and the TMX Group and IIROC's (currently known as CIRO) Mining Company Disclosure 101 program. Mr. Kingsley's vast background enables him to discern financial markets comprehensively, readying him to traverse the existing economic scenario and seize emerging growth opportunities.

In his current professional engagements, Mr. Kingsley has held the position of Director of Corporate Communications for Enduro Metals Corp. since 2019, and he serves as the CEO and President of Mango Research and Management Inc. Additionally, Mr. Kingsley offers strategic advice to Stuhini Exploration Ltd. His corporate contributions extend beyond these roles, as he also serves as a board member for various companies, including Alpha Copper Corp., Pan American Energy Corp., and Legacy Lithium Corp.

In his new role at Gold Hunter, Mr. Kingsley is set to utilize his strategic acumen and industry insights to streamline the Company's operations in line with its mission and vision. His expansive network of investors and industry professionals is set to fuel the success of Gold Hunter and augment shareholder value.

Beyond his executive roles, Mr. Kingsley showcases an unwavering dedication to industry engagement and networking. As an active member of the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) since 2012, he has served in multiple roles, such as Chair and Vice-Chair of AME's Communications and Marketing Committee (now known as AME's Member & Public Outreach Committee) from 2014-2018. Furthermore, he held a position on AME's Mineral Exploration Editorial Board from 2018-2020. He continues his involvement as a committee member on the Member & Public Outreach Committee, reflecting steadfast commitment to the industry. Since 2016, Mr. Kingsley has also played a part on the Executive, Advisory, and Finance Council for the Centre of Training Excellence in Mining (CTEM).

Mr. Kingsley has consistently championed industry engagement, education, and networking by establishing, collaborating with, and organizing a multitude of investor and networking events. His cooperative efforts include organizations like Investor Events, Emerging Equities, Groundup Networking Reception, and Mining 4 Beer. As a member of the prestigious Vancouver Club since 2019, he has contributed to shaping its community, serving on its Membership Committee since 2021.

Given his extensive experience, proven leadership skills, and unwavering dedication to the mining industry, Mr. Kingsley is ideally positioned to steer Gold Hunter towards a promising future. His appointment ushers in an exciting new phase in Gold Hunter's growth trajectory, a phase that the Company looks forward to with anticipation and optimism.

Expressing his enthusiasm about his new role, Mr. Sean A. Kingsley stated, "I am genuinely thrilled about the opportunity to spearhead Gold Hunter's advancement. My involvement in one of the Company's initial property transactions last year has given me an in-depth understanding of all participating parties. I foresee an abundance of exciting opportunities on the horizon for everyone associated with the Company, from management and shareholders to stakeholders and the communities of Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Cameron Lake, Ontario. The Baie Verte Peninsula is of particular importance, being known as 'the heart of mining in Newfoundland'," Mr. Kingsley explained.

Further expanding, he stated, "I have been frequenting the province of Newfoundland and Labrador since 2014, and I have grown a deep admiration for its significant geological resource potential and its residents. There have been notable developments on the island, and I firmly believe it falls upon companies like us, who are focused on these regions, to unearth this potential. Gold Hunter's ongoing projects have already seen a significant amount of groundwork, including over 200,000 metres of drilling, with historical drilling intercepts of high-grade gold, copper, and zinc, more than 1,200 surface samples taken, as well as the presence of historical production pits onsite.

The project enjoys year-round road accessibility, deep-sea port access, and is adjacent to the recently-operating Ming Mine, which is currently in receivership. It is also conveniently located near Maritime Resources Corp.'s Hammerdown project and its recently acquired Point Rousse Project, which includes the fully permitted Pine Cove mill, as well as Signal Gold Inc.'s Tilt Cove Project, hosting the previously operational, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine. Our engaged technical team is diligently working on the first-ever district data compilation, and we foresee having not only first-rate drill targets but also 3D geological models and regional targets across the Baie Verte Peninsula. We plan to share much of this information through forthcoming press releases, website updates, corporate presentation releases, and additional announcements."

To facilitate Mr. Kingsley's appointment, Mr. Richard Macey has stepped down as CEO and President. However, Mr. Macey will continue to provide his guidance and expertise as a Director of the Company.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, shareholders, and stakeholders of the Company, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Richard for his commitment to Gold Hunter and we thank him for remaining on the Board of Directors" Sean Kingsley, Gold Hunter's new President & CEO, appreciatively commented.

About Gold Hunter Resources

Gold Hunter Resources is a mineral exploration company committed to uncovering the value of mineral-rich regions in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario, Canada. The Company's current projects are in districts abundant in minerals, surrounded by projects that either have a history of production or contain a wealth of mineral resources. Utilizing systematic geological and geophysical techniques, Gold Hunter aims to unlock the full potential of its projects.

For further information, please connect with Sean Kingsley, the newly appointed President, CEO, and Director, directly at +1 604-440-8474 (cell/WhatsApp) or info@seankingsley.ca.

