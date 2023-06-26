Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Lithium Exploration Project in Nevada

Coquitlam, June 26, 2023 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. ("formerly Nickel Rock Resources Inc.") (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL), (OTC:EVKRF) (FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce the expansion of our exploration land holdings with the inclusion of a new lithium exploration project in Nevada, known as the Texas Springs Property.

The Company has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated June 23, 2023, to a acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral lode claims from Springfield Land Limited Liability (the "Vendor"). The mineral lode claims are located in Elko County, Nevada (the "Transaction").

Terms of the Transaction:

The Company agrees to the following: (a) reimbursing the staking and recording costs of the Vendor in the amount of US$55,000 upon signing the Agreement; and (b) issuing to the Vendor or its beneficial owner 8,000,000 fully paid and non-assessable common shares in the capital of the Company upon TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance of the Transaction.

Finder's fees will be paid in connection with the Transaction in accordance with Exchange Polices and are subject to Exchange approval.

All securities issued in connection with the Transaction and finder's fees are subject to a four month and a day hold period in accordance with Canadian Securities Laws.

About Texas Springs Property

The Texas Spring Property consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation.

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF) and comprised of 303 mineral claims. Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023).

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under Nation Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. www.gridbatterymetals.com.

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone. As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events. These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

About the British Columbia, Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite. The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

604-428-5690

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

