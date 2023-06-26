Visible Gold Mines Announces Director Resignation

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) (the "Corporation") announces the resignation of Mr. Sébastien Bellefleur as a Director of the Corporation effective June 23, 2023. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Bellefleur for his valuable contribution to Visible Gold Mines for the last sixteen years and wishes him every success in his future endeavours. The Corporation will initiate a search for a new director to replace Mr. Bellefleur.
About Visible Gold Mines Inc.
Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Québec. Visible Gold Mines has 35,077,039 common shares outstanding.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.
