Bear Creek Grants Incentive Stock Options

Vancouver, June 26, 2023 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (BVL: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors authorized and approved, and today granted, 450,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to Mr. Eric Caba pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan (the "2022 Plan"). Mr. Caba was promoted to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer on June 5, 2023. The Stock Options will vest periodically in accordance with the 2022 Plan and may be exercised on or before June 26, 2033 at an exercise price of CAD $0.45 per share, being the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture exchange on June 23, 2023.

