Finlay Minerals Ltd. reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting and Appoints a New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2023 - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") reports that all matters set before the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on Friday, June 23, 2023 ( the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders. An aggregate of 44,500,185 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were voted representing 34.86% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the Record Date of May 19, 2023.

The six nominees for the Board of Directors were elected at the Meeting and they are: John A. Barakso, Robert F. Brown, Alvin W. Jackson, Ilona Barakso Lindsay, David A. Schwartz, and Kristina Walcott. Additionally, the reappointment of De Visser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the Company and the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan were approved by shareholders.

The Company is also pleased to welcome Gordon Steblin, B.Comm, CPA, CGA, as its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Steblin obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1983 from the University of British Columbia (UBC) and became a Certified General Accountant in 1985. He has over 30 years of financial experience in the junior mining/exploration sector and also serves as the CFO of Elysee Development Corp., Freegold Ventures Ltd. and Edgemont Gold Corp.

In addition to Mr. Steblin's appointment as CFO, the Board of Directors, at a Board meeting following the Meeting also re-appointed the following officers for a further year:

Robert F. Brown President & Chief Executive Officer David Schwartz Corporate Secretary Wade Barnes Vice President, Exploration Ilona B. Lindsay Vice President, Corporate Relations.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President & CEO

