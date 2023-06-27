Three Valley Copper Corp. Announces Change in Management

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 - Three Valley Copper Corp. (TSXV: TVCH) (the "Company") is pleased to announce changes in management following the annual and special meeting of shareholders. Mr. Mark Pajak has been appointed Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 23, 2023. Mr. Ian MacNeily has been re-appointed Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.
For Further Information:
Mark Pajak
540 762 2788
m.pajak@cravenhousecapital.com
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
