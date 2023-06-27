Nevada Exploration Provides Personnel Update

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2023 - Nevada Exploration Inc. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) announces the departure of Wade Hodges.



Wade Hodges resigns from Nevada Exploration

Mr. Hodges has tendered his resignation and, effective June 30, 2023, will have no further role with Nevada Exploration Inc., nor with its wholly owned subsidiary Pediment Gold Ltd.

The Company appreciates Mr. Hodges' contributions to the Company over the past two decades in his former roles as a founder, and as a director and officer of the Company. In addition, he has been instrumental in advancing the concept of groundwater geochemistry as a critical tool in identifying gold deposits hidden under cover.

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

Led by an international team of explorers, NGE is applying modern technology to systematically explore for the undiscovered second half of Nevada's gold endowment waiting to be uncovered within Nevada's valley basins. NGE is advancing a portfolio of gold exploration projects, primarily focused on three district-scale Carlin-type gold projects, including its flagship South Grass Valley project, located near the Cortez Complex of Nevada Gold Mines.

