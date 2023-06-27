Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp.'s: Chairman Chris Taylor - A Passion for the MPD Copper Project and a Path Toward Success

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Christopher Taylor, the Chairman and Founder of Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF).He is a structural and economic geologist with more than 20 years of industry and research experience with both mid-tier producer and junior exploration companies. He is also the founder, CEO & President of Great Bear Resources, which made a district-scale gold discovery in Canada and was taken over by Kinross Gold for $1.8bn.He's also former geologist with Imperial Metals exploring for copper porphyries in North America. Kodiak Copper's most advanced asset is the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where the Kodiak made a discovery of high-grade mineralization in 2020 at the Gate Zone, which has since been expanded to considerable size.MPD has all the hallmarks of a district-scale, multi-centered porphyry system with several targets with similar signatures to the Gate Zone yet to be tested, and multiple new targets being generated across the project. 2022 saw the discovery of a parallel porphyry trend at the nearby Prime Zone adding further upside and size potential to the Gate Zone, and the discovery of the Beyer Zone, a new high-grade gold-silver zone.With a lot more potential to be unlocked at MPD, Kodiak is looking forward to continuing its disciplined and systematic approach to exploration to generate value for shareholders through discovery success. In today's segment we take a look at what drives Chris' passion about the MPD Project along with his thoughts regarding taking the company forward prepping for a host of eventualities.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/SBBM3PPQ





About Kodiak Copper Corp.:



Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.



The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.



Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.



The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.



