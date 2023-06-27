79 Resources Ltd. - Corporate Update

Vancouver, June 27, 2023 - 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR)("79 Resources" or the "Corporation") today provides the following corporate update.

Director Appointment

The Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Eugene Hodgson to its Board of Directors (the "Board Appointment"), the Board Appointment having immediate effect.

Mr. Hodgson has had an extensive career in the capital markets and with listed issuers incorporating leadership roles in a diverse range of private industry companies, including currently as the Chief Financial Officer at Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. which holds Aqua-Eo Ltd., an ESG-focused industrial technologies company that is developing commercial extraction solutions for lithium and other critical minerals by way of effluent treatment for the mining and oil & gas sectors. Mr. Hodgson has also served as an investment banker at Corpfinance International Inc. for 11 years, specializing in infrastructure debt and equity financing and his experience includes First Nations negotiations, corporate and financial strategy development as well as public issuer undertakings. He is an experienced corporate director and has served on the boards of numerous public companies throughout his well-established career.

Incentive Stock Option Grant

Subsequent to the Board Appointment, the Corporation further announces that it has today granted the aggregate of 3,000,000 incentive stock options, having an exercise price of $0.05 each, to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation.

The incentive stock options are exercisable for a period of 60 months, vest immediately and are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the terms of the Corporation's stock option plan.

About 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR)

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Corporation seeks to acquire, explore and develop mineral exploration projects. 79 Resources is currently focused on its Five Point Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and holds the North Preston Uranium Project in Saskatchewan. For additional information, please visit www.79resources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@79resources.com

Tel: 604.687.2038

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

