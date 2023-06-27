Klondike Silver - Grants Options

Vancouver, June 27, 2023 - Klondike Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:KS) (OTC:KLSVF) (WKN:A1H8T1) announces that pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase a total of 19,400,000 common shares in the capital stock of the company, exercisable for a period of 36 months, at a price of $0.05 per share. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C.

Klondike's 114 square kilometer claim block is 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter.

Klondike Silver is exploring from underground, along the 9 km "Main Lode". The "Main Lode" is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp.

There are 13 past producing mines that are situated along the "Main Lode" which have produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far. (source: BC MINFILE).

There are 67 past producing mines that are situated in Klondike Silver's 114 square kilometer claim block. (source: BC MINFILE).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klondike Silver Corp.

"Thomas J. Kennedy"

CEO and Director

Additional information can be found on Klondike Silver's website: www.klondikesilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed the content of this news release and therefore does not accept responsibility or liability for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.