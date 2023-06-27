Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Nyrstar NV - Results of the annual general shareholders' meetings held on 27 June 2023

27.06.2023  |  GlobeNewswire

Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV - Results of the annual general shareholders' meetings held on 27 June 2023

27 June 2023 at 11.55 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") held its annual general shareholders' meeting ("AGM") in Brussels today.

The AGM did not have an attendance quorum requirement for the items on the agenda. The shareholders' meeting approved all items on the agenda of the AGM with the exception of the agenda item seeking the appointment of Mr. Thierry Buytaert as an independent director of the Company.

About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs and Legal / Company Secretary anthony.simms@nyrstarnv.be

Attachment

  • 2023-06-27 AGM results EN


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Nyrstar NV

Nyrstar NV
Bergbau
Belgien
A2AKN7
BE0974294267
www.nyrstar.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap