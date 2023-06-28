Gold Resource Corporation Prepared for Anaem Omot Listing on the National Register of Historic Places

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company", "we", "our" or "GRC") would like to congratulate the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin for the recent listing of Anaem Omot on the National Register of Historic Places. Anaem Omot is an area around the Menominee River known as the Sixty Islands. The area is known to have culturally significant archeological findings. We have helped to identify these artifacts to ensure proper procedures are deployed to protect cultural resources, and also to avoid and mitigate intrusions to the cultural landscape, as required. In addition to identifying these culturally significant resources, we have incorporated them into the Back Forty Project designs and permitting strategy. We remain committed to open and cooperative communication with the Menominee Tribe.

"Protecting culturally significant sites is a key value for us. We have been eager to collaborate with the Menominee Tribe to ensure we contribute to the protection of this historic heritage site," stated Mr. Allen Palmiere, the Company's CEO and President. "Since we acquired Aquila, the former owner of the Back Forty Project, we have ensured our permitting process has properly encompassed this national treasure."

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

