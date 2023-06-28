Nova Minerals Limited: Martin Place Securities Research Note

A$40m liquids, EV = US$10m)- Recently NASDAQ-listed 9.4moz US GoldMining Inc - US$185m mkt cap- Explorer Snowline Gold - US$350m market cap @ C$3.58- De Grey Mining 11.2moz A$2,050m market cap @ A$1.32- Major holding in Snow Lake Lithium (NASDAQ:LITM)Alaska is the second largest gold producer in the US after Nevada with annual output >22 tonnes (>0.7moz) and being ~13% of US's 170tpa gold production.The Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska and stretching into the Yukon is host to substantial gold deposits spreading within large `Districts' and several major deposits just outside the Belt are amongst the largest undeveloped resources in the world.NVA's >450km2 Estelle `District' scale project has the potential to sit amongst some of the larger deposits with four resources totalling 9.9moz and more to come near term.The Phase 2 Scoping Study included the higher grade RPM deposits that allow >363koz to be produced in Year 1 to completely pay off the initial invested capital of US$385m in less than a year and thereafter produce at >130kozpa for a further 16 years.In just four short years NVA has delineated 10moz and with an additional 20 prospects along its 35 km strike has the potential to define >30moz in the longer term.The Tintina Belt has some big names and a good track record of operational success so value in NVA should be recognized.However, NVA's trading value against Tintina Gold Belt peers seems far too low.To view the Research Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/V94GE974 Sydney, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) has the Estelle Gold Project in the premier Tintina Gold Belt that hosts >220moz in mostly bulk tonnage but high margin deposits. Current NVA market ratings are abysmally low against regional and local peers. Valued at





