Kirkland Lake Discoveries Provides Operations Update

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSX-V - KLDC) ("KLDC or the "Company") announces that it has delayed drilling activities at the Goodfish-Kirana and Lucky Strike projects due to increased forest fire risk in the Kirkland Lake area.

On a daily basis, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources ("MNR") provides four-day weather forecasts as well as a Cooperators report that presents the current fire situation with an active log of fires (https://www.ontario.ca/page/fire-intensity-codes-industrial-operations). KLDC is monitoring the conditions closely with Forage FTE Drilling to ensure safe and productive working conditions.

Danièle Spethmann, President and CEO, Kirkland Lake Discoveries, stated, "We have delayed mobilizing our drill to site until the situation improves. We are vigilantly monitoring the conditions and remain in communication with local stakeholders and our drilling team on the current status of the forest fire situation and will update the market with respect to any material changes."

The KLDC team is still able to perform low-risk exploration activities, including mapping and sampling, but the operation of heavy machinery is not permitted currently.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company that has recently consolidated a district-scale and highly prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts, with 200+ million ounces of gold produced to date.1 The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered second-order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone (LLCDZ), the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold mines hosted in the camp.

The properties assembled include the 100%-owned Lucky Strike Property, Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property, and the optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC) properties. The KLDC land position comprises approximately 38,000 ha, over 1,338 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the Company as the largest landholder in the Kirkland Lake region.

