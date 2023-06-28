Heritage Mining Secures Drilling Partner

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2023 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has secured AZI Drilling Ltd. ("AZI Drilling") for its Phase 1 3600m drill program. Phase 1 drilling is planned to commence approximately July 31, 2023.

AZI Drilling's operational team has over 25 years of experience within the Canadian Shield and specializes in orogenic lode gold mineralized systems, which provides Heritage with an advantage with respect to its Phase 1 drill program. AZI Drilling has established relationships with First-Nation communities and remains open to equal employment opportunities with focus on recruiting local talent. AZI Drilling is also environmentally conscious utilizing systems to significantly reduce water consumption (by up to 90%) and the required drilling fluid additive while maintaining safety to all stakeholders as its top priority.

"We are proud to have AZI Drilling as our drilling partner, with aligned values, and look forward to working together as we advance our flagship Drayton - Black Lake Project. This engagement enforces our commitment to stakeholders to deliver results in a timely matter through our Summer drill program. We are very excited about what the Summer has in store for our flagship project and look forward to providing shareholders with additional updates in the near future" Commented Peter Schloo, CEO, President and Director of Heritage.

Discovery 2 Drill Rig Photos:



