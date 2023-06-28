Teuton Announces Drilling at Perfectstorm Zone and Updates Continued Drilling in the Goldstorm Deposit--Treaty Creek Project, Golden Triangle, NW British Columbia; Now 5 Drills at Goldstorm and 1 Drill at Perfectstorm

June 28 - Victoria, Canada -- Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (Frankfurt:TFE) announces that it has received a report from its Joint Venture Partner Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor Gold") stating that drilling has commenced at the Perfectstorm Zone as part of the ongoing 25,000 meter (m) diamond drill program (the "Program") at Treaty Creek (the "Property"), situated in the heart of the Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia. Since the beginning of this year's Program, Tudor Gold has successfully completed over 10,000 m of drilling, including infill and step-out holes within the area that encompasses the main Goldstorm Deposit.

Tudor Gold currently has six drill-rigs in operation with four of these drill-rigs continuing to target mineralization at the Goldstorm Deposit. An additional drill rig was mobilized to test the northeastern extents of the Goldstorm Deposit, while the 6th drill rig is focused on the Perfectstorm Zone. [For a visual representation of the drill hole locations at Goldstorm, please refer to the URL "GSPlanView" listed at the end of this release.]

Ken Konkin, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, commented as follows: "We are very excited to begin drilling at Perfectstorm, which is positioned equidistant between Tudor Gold's Goldstorm Deposit and Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit (see URL "TCPlanView" at end of release). Drilling at Perfectstorm will build upon the progress made through previous initial drilling of six wide-spaced drill holes spanning a strike length of 1.3 kilometers. These holes successfully intercepted substantial widths of favorable gold, silver, and copper mineralization. Notable results include hole PS-21-06, which encountered 118.6 m averaging 0.66 g/t gold. These results include an uppermost portion averaging 0.84 g/t gold over 59.9 m. Given that only a small portion of the targeted magnetic anomaly has been explored at Perfectstorm, there is immense potential for a significant expansion of the mineralized area, thus making it a valuable addition to the Treaty Creek Project. The first of several planned drill holes will be collared at least 400 m west and west-northwest of PS-21-06 over the best surficial gold-geochemical rock sample results obtained from our last two years of surficial mapping and sampling programs.

"Additionally, the drilling program at the Goldstorm Deposit has progressed exceptionally well this season. Several early 150 to 200 m step-out holes in the northern and northeastern area have intersected substantial sulphide and sulfosalt mineralization. As a result, the technical team has decided to construct new drill pads up to 300 m to the northeast, to target the potential extension of the deposit with the fifth drill rig. The expansion of the CS-600 and DS5 domains in this direction indicates further growth opportunities for the project as we are now drilling at full capacity with all six drill-rigs."

Tudor Gold will provide results from the Program once the final assays are received and compiled.

About Treaty Creek

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns a 60% interest; American Creek Resources owns the remaining 20% interest, also carried). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties.

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the March 2023 News Release, the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 23.37 Moz of AuEq grading 1.13 g/t AuEq (18.75 Moz gold grading 0.91 g/t, 2.18 Blbs copper grading 0.15 %, 112.4 Moz silver grading 5.45 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 7.35 Moz of AuEq grading 0.98 g/t AuEq (5.54 Moz gold grading 0.74 g/t, 0.85 Blb copper grading 0.16 %, 45.08 Moz silver grading 5.99 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.5 g/t AuEq and an underground cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEq. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of an intermediate intrusive stock and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.86 Moz AuEq grading 1.10 g/t AuEq (6.22 Moz gold grading 0.70 g/t, 1.98 Blbs copper grading 0.32 %, 51.1 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.71 Moz AuEq grading 1.19 g/t AuEq (2.32 Moz gold grading 0.75 g/t, 0.76 Blb copper grading 0.36 %, 18.71 Moz silver grading 6.01 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the deposit.

1 AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185)

Figures

http://teuton.com/GSPlanViewDrill0623

http://teuton.com/TCPlanView0623

http://teuton.com/PSCrossSection0623

http://teuton.com/PSPlanView0623

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwestern British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model, minimizing share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments (received in cash and often also in shares of the optionee companies), have provided substantial income to Teuton.

Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

Respectfully submitted,

"Dino Cremonese, P.Eng."

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.