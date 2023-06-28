Currie Rose to Benefit from the New Queensland Government Funding Announcement

Toronto, June 28, 2023 - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") is pleased to report further support from the Queensland Government as it relates to the newest funding announcements for the local critical minerals supply chains.

In addition to the recent $5 billion investment into the CopperString 2032 Project which would incorporate the vanadium battery technology, the Government announced an additional $245 million in new funding commitments, including a $100 million Queensland Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund, scientific research and ESG excellence, cost reduction measures for mineral exploration companies, and establishment of critical minerals zones such as the Julia Creek-Richmond zone and the Mount Isa zone where Currie Rose's North Queensland Vanadium Project ("NQVP") is located.

Currie Rose's NQVP covers approximately 1,250 km2 in northwest Queensland, about 500 km southwest of Townsville, and hosts NI 43-101 compliant Indicated Cambridge Resource of 61.33 Mt @ 0.34% V 2 O 5 and Inferred Resource of 144.87 Mt @ 0.33% V 2 O 5 . Resource is open for expansion. The Project also hosts multiple other drill-ready targets that represent large areas of underexplored, prospective vanadium-rich host strata.

Simon Coyle, Currie Rose's newly appointed President & CEO, stated:

"The Government's commitment to the advancement of the critical minerals in the region demonstrates its outstanding mineral potential. The prominent place vanadium is taking in the recent funding rounds shows the well-deserved recognition of the importance of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries in the renewable energy space.

Currie Rose has a vital role to play in the Queensland battery supply chain and is at the forefront of the development of critical minerals in the region. The Government's investment into infrastructure and all levels of supply chain will help us rapidly advance the project and achieve the best outcomes for all stakeholders."

Managed through Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC), the $100 million Queensland Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund will oversee venture and growth capital investments to accelerate the extraction and processing of critical minerals and the development of battery technologies.

The Queensland Government has also committed $68 million to the Queensland Resources Industry Development Plan and $75 million to the Queensland Resources Common User Facility that will be built in Townsville to accelerate the development of critical mineral commercial mining projects.

The Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who unveiled the Queensland Critical Mineral Strategy at the World Mining Congress in Brisbane, commented:

"In Queensland we have some of the world's richest mineral-producing areas, which in North Queensland alone is estimated to be worth $500 billion dollars. Our state's abundant reserves of vanadium, cobalt, copper and rare earth elements are the key to accelerating the development of clean energy technologies like solar panels, battery storage and electric vehicles. More than just digging these out of the ground, Queensland is in the enviable position to grow our capabilities right through the supply chain from pit to product as global demand skyrockets."

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a publicly traded battery metals exploration and development company identifying high-value assets in resource- and research-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's immediate focus is the advanced NQV Project in Queensland, Australia. The NQV Project hosts the Cambridge Deposit with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.33 Mt @ 0.34% V 2 O 5 and 234.6 ppm MoO 3 along with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 144.87 Mt @ 0.33% V 2 O 5 and 241.9 ppm MoO 3 (Dufresne et al., 2022). The Company additionally owns Kotai Energy and the option to acquire 100% of the intellectual property rights associated with the Hydrogen Project from Curtin University in Western Australia. Please visit our website at www.currierose.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Iryna Zheliasko, Investor Relations - Canada

Office: (+1) 647-249-9298

Email: communications@currierose.com

Andrew Rowell, Investor Relations - Australia

M: +61 400 466 226

Email: andrew@whitenoisecomms.com

