Ellis Martin Report: Latin Metals Inc.: Provides Update on Barrick Gold Exploration Activities, Cerro Bayo Project, Argentina

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Elyssia Patterson, Director of Corporate Communications for Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) (OTCMKTS:LMSQF) as we discuss the latest news release.Latin Metals Provides Update on Barrick Gold Exploration Activities, Cerro Bayo Project, Argentina. Latin Metals Inc. provides an update on exploration at the Cerro Bayo project, located in the Deseado Massif, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. Cerro Bayo is subject to an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp. . Under the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Barrick has the right to acquire up to an 85% interest in the Project.Exploration Update & Planned WorkExploration completed by Barrick in the first year of the Earn-In Agreement has identified a preserved low sulphidation epithermal system and included:- Geological and alteration mapping- Structural mapping- 1,000 line-km ground magnetic survey- 759 rock chip samples- 100 rock channel samplesStructural mapping is key with identification of west-northwest to northwest trending structures that are believed to control mineralization in the area. These faults define an extensional basin which is approximately 6km wide. Rock sampling identified mineralization up to approximately 2 g/t gold. The exploration program is targeting potential bonanza grade gold and silver at 150m to 200m depth from palaeosurface.The project holds an environmental permit for prospecting activities, which allows for surface work (excluding trenches). Barrick is evaluating additional exploration work that may include:- Gradient array induced polarization (IP) for approximately 90 line-kms.- Deep CSAMT geophysical survey (single 6km line).- 30 to 40 trenches of 200m to 400m in length for approximately 10,000m of trench in total. The program would generate approximately 2,500 samples crossing all of the vein zones identified to date.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/22YPF1CD





About Latin Metals Inc.:



Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) (OTCMKTS:LMSQF) is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration. Latin Metals has recently concluded deals to option out exploration properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp., and Libero Copper.



About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





Source:

Latin Metals Inc. The Ellis Martin Report





Contact:

E: Info@latin-metals.com T: +1.604.638.3456