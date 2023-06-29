Mineral Mountain Appoints New Management and Directors

Vancouver, June 29, 2023 - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MMV) (OTCQB: MNRLF) (FSE: M8M) ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that R. Dale Ginn has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Nav Dhaliwal has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Company. Messrs. Ginn and Dhaliwal have also been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Ginn is an experienced mining executive and geologist with over 30 years of experience. He is the founder of over ten exploration and mining companies and has led and participated in a variety of gold and base metal discoveries, many of which have entered production. Mr. Ginn has led or was part of the discovery teams for the Gladiator, Hinge, 007, 777, Trout Lake, Photo, Edleston and Tartan Lake deposits. His contributions have led to approximately 10 million ounces in resource generation as well as over C$500 million in capital raised for exploration and development projects. His experience includes both senior and junior companies such as Goldcorp, Harmony Gold, Hudbay, Westmin, San Gold, Bonterra, Gatling Exploration and others. Most recently, Mr. Ginn led the discovery of the Bardwell/Boomerang Nickel deposit near Timmins, Ontario, for Aston Minerals.

Mr. Dhaliwal is an experienced mining executive, financier, and capital markets expert with a strong track record of value creation. He was the founding CEO of Bonterra Resources Inc., which made the award-winning Gladiator discovery in Quebec. Mr. Dhaliwal raised over $140M for Bonterra and played a key role in the company's market cap growth from $10M to over $200M during the base of the gold market cycle. He has founded several other successful companies in the resource sector, including Gatling Exploration Inc. and Pacton Gold Inc. Mr. Dhaliwal is also the founder of the highly successful RSD Capital which invests in, and provides management and technical expertise to, public and pre-IPO companies. Mr. Dhaliwal has a large, international network of financial connections and has raised over $400M for companies since 2010.

Nelson Baker has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer but continues to serve on the Board. Brian Corrall has resigned as Chairman of the Company and as a director. Barry Coughlan and Steve Albertsen have resigned as directors of the Company. The Company thanks each of Mr. Baker and Mr. Corrall for their services as officers of the Company. The Company also thanks Messrs. Coughlan and Albertsen and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

The Company confirms the Board now consists of:

R. Dale Ginn - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Nav Dhaliwal - Executive Chairman and Director

Nelson Baker - Director

Trevor Thomas - Director

Terry Lyons - Director

About Mineral Mountain

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., began exploring in the Black Hills of South Dakota, USA in July 2012. The Company recognized that the Homestake Gold Trend was not well explored using modern technology and the potential of discovering another similar Homestake-style gold deposit with scale was above average. Since 2012, the Company has expended over $13 million USD in systematic, "state of the art" exploration with a strong technical and highly experienced team largely focused on its 100%-owned Rochford Gold Project physically situated 26 kilometers south of the world's richest and largest orogenic gold deposits, the Homestake Mine.

