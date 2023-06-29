Go Metals HSP Nickel-Copper Project Update

Vancouver, June 29, 2023 - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is providing an update on the 2023 field program at the HSP Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("HSP") on the Côte-Nord of Quebec.

Due to an unprecedented number of fires currently occurring throughout Quebec, which have resulted in government mandated work stoppages, the Company has elected to postpone the planned drill program at the HSP until further notice. To husband company resources while advancing the project, Go Metals has decided to focus on lower risk activities including additional airborne EM, ground UTEM and surface trenching during the current exploration environment.

Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals said, "Throughout June the Company experienced two extended work stoppages, in addition to having its helicopter commandeered by SOPFEU. The fires have had a large effect on exploration and more importantly local communities in the region."

EM Ground Loop Survey:

Preliminary results at the Red Mountain target successfully identified a highly conductive shallow, near horizontal structure that is centered 50m to the west of the 2022 drill holes. This is a good indication that the project's high grade surface showings were not adequately tested during the maiden drill program.

Preliminary results at the PGE target corroborate that the airborne conductor has a moderate westerly dip, with the main conductor to the west of the 2022 drill holes. These conclusions are furthered by geological observations from the drill core indicating the conductor was not drilled from an optimal direction.

For target figures please see the Company's website.

About Go Metals

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The Company's flagship HSP project has multiple nickel-copper sulphide targets within a 400 square kilometre land package north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Quebec in the Nitassinan of the Innu of Ekuanitshit.

The HSP property hosts multiple magmatic sulphide targets within a potential new nickel belt spanning hundreds of kilometres across the Havre-Saint-Pierre anorthosite complex in the Grenville Province.

Over 80% of Go Metals' land package remains unexplored by the Company. Current exploration is focused on a 5,000 Hectare area defined by the original AirTEM survey flown in 2019. The surrounding area saw a significant staking rush in 2022 after the Company confirmed sulphides at depth.

