Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation's: Dr. Paul West-Sells: The Long Term Case For Copper and The Casino Project in the Yukon

15:23 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Toronto, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we chat with Dr. Paul West-Sells, CEO of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN). What are the fundamentals for copper? Why have both Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi staked a major investment in WRN's Casino Project? Dr. West-Sells and Ellis take a close look at all factors affecting the markets.

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/67Q26Z72



About Western Copper and Gold Corporation:

Western Copper and Gold Corp. (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:
Western Copper and Gold Corp. The Ellis Martin Report



T: +1 604 684 9497 F: +1 604 669 2926 E: info@westerncopperandgold.com


