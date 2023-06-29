Vortex Energy Unaware of any Material Change

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2023 - At the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, Vortex Energy Corp. ("Vortex" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any undisclosed material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.
Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project located approximately 35 linear km south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador covering over 17,000 hectares. Leveraging the Robinson River Salt project, the Company is also exploring the development of technologies to efficiently store green Hydrogen in Salt Caverns. Vortex also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Paul Sparkes Chief Executive Officer, Director +1(778)819-0164 info@vortexenergycorp.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!