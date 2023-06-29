Trailbreaker Resources Completes Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2023 - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the maiden diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Eakin Creek gold property in south-central British Columbia (BC).



The drill program consisted of 2,039 metres (of a planned 2,000 metres) across eleven diamond drill holes. Drilling commenced on May 24th, 2023 and was completed by June 20th, 2023. The drill holes covered 750 metres of strike length and 800 metres across strike (see Figure 1). The NQ-sized drill core was logged and split on-site by Trailbreaker personnel and sent to Bureau Veritas in Vancouver, BC for analysis.

The program was designed to test coincident induced polarization (IP) and geochemical anomalies outlined during the 2022 exploration program (see September 14, 2022 news release), as well as the numerous surficial gold showings found within these anomalies.

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented: "This was a very well executed program and provided great coverage of our target area. The drill program went over the planned meterage and stayed under budget. I would like to thank our drill contractor, Paycore Drilling, for helping achieve our goals at Eakin Creek."

All assay results remain pending.

About Eakin Creek

The Eakin Creek property is located 100 kilometres north of Kamloops, BC and can be accessed via Highway #24 and by well-maintained forest service roads (see Location map). The claims cover 1,610 hectares of prospective ground that drains into placer gold-bearing Eakin Creek.

The target was initially acquired due to: the historic 'G Occurrence' found on the highway in one of the few exposed outcroppings on the property, a field of gold-bearing boulder samples (inferred to be local), and a grouping of some of the highest gold-in-till values from regional till sampling in BC.

During 2022, Trailbreaker performed a 10.75 line-kilometre IP survey, a 302-sample Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil survey, and prospecting. A 1,000 x 600-metre area was defined as having an Au-Ag-Cu-Sb (gold-silver-copper-antimony) soil anomaly coincident with an IP geophysical anomaly. Also, widespread gold mineralization in bedrock and float samples was identified. The 2023 drill program was designed to thoroughly test this area.



Figure 1: Drill collar locations at Eakin Creek.



For more details and maps on Eakin Creek see the dedicated section on Trailbreaker's website.

Message from the President

"Trailbreaker is the first company to drill the Eakin Creek property and we are excited to see what the results will bring. We will ideally have assay results from the drill program in the coming weeks and will compile and analyse them upon receipt. Trailbreaker still has a busy exploration season ahead and a full work schedule planned on several other projects. We look forward to sharing our advancements as they come."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt

President and Chief Executive Officer

OTHER

For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at www.TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at https://twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd, use the 'Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36f8d036-793b-41c4-9515-4508421a24fc