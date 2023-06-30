Resignation of Director

PORT MORESBY, June 30, 2023 - Adyton Resources Corp. (TSX Venture: ADY) announces that Mr Anthony Williamson has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, and the board has accepted his resignation.



The Board thanks Mr Williamson for his valuable contributions and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Adyton Resources Corp.

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corp. is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

The table below summarises the current mineral resources for the Fergusson Island and Feni Island Projects:





Project



Indicated Inferred Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(million) Au

(koz) Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(million) Au

(koz) Fergusson Island - Gameta Project

Fergusson Island - Wapolu Project

1.33

- 4.0

- 173

- 1.01

1.06 10.5

5.8 340

200 Fergusson Island total

Feni Island 1.33

- 4.0

- 173

- 1.02

0.75 16.3

60.4 540

1.460 Total 1.33 4.0 173 0.81 76.7 2,000

Gameta, Wapolu and Feni combined Adyton group resources at 0.5g/t gold cut-off1

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.

1 See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea" (the "Feni Technical Report") and the "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" each dated October 14, 2021 and prepared for Adyton Resources Corporation by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.