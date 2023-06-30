Sokoman Provides Recent Drilling Results at Moosehead Gold Project

ST JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") today provides an update on drill results at the Moosehead Gold Project completed prior to spring break-up. The delay in commencing the current diamond drilling program was to facilitate a review of the structural and vein models at Moosehead and to include input from Dr. David Coller, Ph.D., who has been assisting with the structural interpretation at Moosehead since 2019.

Tim Froude, President and CEO of Sokoman, says: "It has been an extremely busy spring at Moosehead. The summer diamond drilling program recommenced on June 12 with two rigs that are active at present. A total of 87,280 m of drilling has now been completed in the Phase 6 program and we plan to continue drilling beyond the originally scheduled 100,000 m. Diamond drilling and/or trenching (depending on overburden depth) will test other areas on the property with a view to discovering high grades in extensions of known zones and new drill targets."

Results from eight exploration drill holes completed prior to the spring break-up have been received and are reported in the following table. Six of the holes (MH-23-521 to 526) were in fences of reconnaissance holes (grassroots exploration) aimed at testing geophysical and/or soil/till geochemical anomalies to the north of North Pond along the interpreted trend of the main Eastern Trend and Upper North Pond shears. Most holes intersected weakly mineralized structures with minor quartz-carbonate veining and variable amounts of disseminated sulphides. The strongest results were from the western-most hole drilled (MH-23-525 (2.02 m @3.96 g/t Au), suggesting additional drilling is required west and down plunge of this hole.

Identifying structure and alteration was the primary purpose of drilling these holes. Given the narrow and nuggety high-grade style and nature of the Moosehead veins it is not unreasonable to encounter poorly mineralized intervals when stepping farther out from the bulk of the identified mineralized zone. Further work in these areas could be conducted in the future once the stratigraphic, survey, and analytic information has been incorporated into the property database and geology model, and fully interpreted.

Table of Results

Holes MH-23-517A and 520, while intersecting veining, did not intersect visible gold-bearing veining, suggesting the holes veered off of the 463 Zone trend. The zone is still open and additional holes are planned for this area. The 463 Zone is a prime target to intersect additional high-grade vein zones similar to MH-22-463.

A comprehensive exploration program at Moosehead is being finalized and will be provided in due course.

Drill Plan Map

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Analytical Techniques / QA/QC

Samples, including duplicates, blanks, and standards, were submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland for gold analysis. All core samples submitted for assay were saw cut by Sokoman personnel with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference. Samples were delivered in sealed bags directly to the lab by Sokoman personnel. Eastern Analytical Ltd. is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples with visible gold were submitted for total pulp metallics and gravimetric finish. All other samples were analyzed by standard fire assay methods. Total pulp metallic analysis includes: the whole sample is crushed to -10 mesh; then pulverized to 95% -150 mesh. The total sample is weighed and screened to 150 mesh; the +150 mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150 mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au; with a calculated weighted average of total Au in the sample reported as well. One blank and one industry-approved standard for every twenty samples submitted is included in the sample stream. Random duplicates of selected samples are analyzed in addition to the in-house standard and duplicate policies of Eastern Analytical Ltd. All reported assays are uncut.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (available for option) and East Alder along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, that is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company also entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to Thunder Gold Corp (formerly White Metal Resources Inc.), and in Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for past financial support of the Moosehead Project through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

For more information, please contact:

Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President & CEO

T: 709-765-1726

E: tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com

Cathy Hume, VP Corporate Development, Director

T: 416-868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com

Twitter: @SokomanMinerals

Facebook: @SokomanMinerals

LinkedIn: @SokomanMineralsCorp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Sokoman Minerals Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Sokoman Minerals Corp.

SOURCE: Sokoman Minerals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764943/Sokoman-Provides-Recent-Drilling-Results-at-Moosehead-Gold-Project