Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) today announces that it will hold its Second Quarter 2023 earnings conference call on:

Thursday, July 27, 2023

11:00 AM (Eastern Time)

10:00 AM (Peru Time)

Participating on the call to review Buenaventura's Second Quarter 2023 financial and operating results will be Leandro García Raggio, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

The second quarter results will be issued on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after the market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll-Free US +1-844-481-2914

Toll International +1-412-317-0697

Please ask to be joined into the Compañía de Minas Buenaventura's call.

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please use the following link 10-15 minutes prior to conference call start time:

Call Me Link: https://hd.choruscall.com/?callme=true&passcode=&info=company-email&r=true&b=16

Passcode: 8818009

Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have Chorus Call dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant. (Please note: Participants will be joined directly to conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

Live Webcast:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Bsgl7GLh

The conference call will be available for replay for 7 days:

USA Toll Free: +1- 877-344-7529

International: + 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 6115715

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.

Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru: Tambomayo*, Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache.

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company's 2022 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report or download the PDF format file from the Company's web site at www.buenaventura.com.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Contact

Contacts in Lima:

Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer

(511) 419 2540



Gabriel Salas, Head of Investor Relations

(511) 419 2591 / gabriel.salas@buenaventura.pe



Contacts in NY:

Barbara Cano

(646) 452 2334

barbara@inspirgroup.com



Website: www.buenaventura.com