China Gold International Reports Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 30, 2023 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG); (HKEx:2099) (the "Company" or "China Gold International Resources") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on June 29, 2023 (Vancouver time).

A total of 266,425,841 common shares, representing 67.21% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results are presented below:

No. Resolutions Number of Votes % of Votes Cast For (rounded) 1. To approve, by ordinary resolution, setting the number of Directors at nine (9). For Against Total 228,510,121 37,915,720 266,425,841 85.77% 3. To elect as Directors: For Withheld Total (i) JUNHU TONG 253,790,919 12,634,922 266,425,841 95.26% (ii) YUANHUI FU 253,812,519 12,613,322 266,425,841 95.27% (iii) WEIBIN ZHANG 253,684,319 12,741,522 266,425,841 95.22% (iv) NA TIAN 225,840,454 40,585,387 266,425,841 84.77% (v) WANMING WANG 225,840,954 40,584,887 266,425,841 84.77% (vi) YINGBIN IAN HE 266,322,216 103,625 266,425,841 99.96% (vii) WEI SHAO 265,640,365 785,476 266,425,841 99.71% (viii) BIELIN SHI 266,400,620 25,221 266,425,841 99.99% (ix) RUIXIA HAN 266,383,825 42,016 266,425,841 99.98% 13. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board. For Withheld Total 266,404,753 21,088 266,425,841 99.99% 15. To grant to the Board a general mandate to allot, issue and otherwise deal with unissued Shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this resolution. For Against Total 215,693,424 30,982,583 246,676,007 87.44% 17. To grant to the Board a general mandate to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this resolution. For Against Total 246,674,691 1,316 246,676,007 99.99% 19. To extend the share allotment mandate by the addition thereto of the Shares repurchased by the Company. For Against Total 226,561,994 20,114,013 246,676,007 91.85% 21. To approve, by ordinary resolution of the Independent Shareholders, the Fourth Supplemental Contract for Purchase and Sale of Doré and the 2024-2026 Gold Doré Annual Caps thereunder. For Against Total 70,154,858 37,917,953 108,072,811 64.91% 23. To approve, by ordinary resolution of the Independent Shareholders, the Fourth Supplemental Products and Services Framework Agreement and the 2024-2026 P&S Annual Caps thereunder. For Against Total 70,150,258 37,922,553 108,072,811 64.91% 24. To approve, by ordinary resolution of the Independent Shareholders, the First Supplemental Financial Services Agreement and the 2024-2026 Deposit Cap thereunder. WITHDRAWN Note 1 25. To approve, by special resolution, the new Articles of the Company. For Against Total 254,081,393 12,344,448 266,425,841 95.37%

Note 1: In response to development subsequent to the issuance of the Circular and feedback received from Shareholders, the Company did not submit Resolution no.9 for consideration and approval at the Meeting.

Note 2: The table above only provides a summary of the Resolutions. The full text of these Resolutions is set out in the Notice.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.