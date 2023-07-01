Casa Minerals Inc. Wishes to Provide Further Clarification to Warrant Holders

Vancouver, June 30, 2023 - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa"), as requested by the TSX Venture Exchange, wishes to provide additional clarification to its press releases from May 10 and 12, 2023.

There are no amendments to the acceleration clause of the original warrant certificates that were issued in May, June and July 2021.

Casa will be announcing any updates on this process of warrant repricing as they may occur to keep its valued shareholders informed.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA) in the patented claims from 40 feet depth and beyond and in addition the Company owns undivided 100% in 25 claims (494.48 acres) of unpatented ground adjacent to the Congress gold mine. This historic high-grade gold producing mine has not been explored nor been in production since 1992. Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC, Canada).

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

