Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results and Army Corps Extension of Deadline to Comment on Plans to July 28, 2023

VANCOUVER, June 30, 2023 - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, a total of 206,154,294 common shares were voted, representing 39% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date. All eight nominees were elected to the Company's Board of Directors. The voting results were as follows:

Director % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Christian Milau 95.40 4.60 Desmond M. Balakrishnan 57.54 42.46 Isabel Satra 94.68 5.32 Kenneth W. Pickering 95.40 4.60 Robert A. Dickinson 95.67 4.33 Ronald W. Thiessen 95.73 4.27 Siri C. Genik 94.44 5.56 Wayne Kirk 94.19 5.81

Shareholders also re-appointed Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year.

The Company also reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") requested a third extension of the deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The USACE Division Engineer approved the request for extension and the new deadline is July 28, 2023.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

