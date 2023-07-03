Aurania Renews Select Concessions in Peru & Grants Stock Options

Toronto, July 3, 2023 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the process of renewing certain annual mineral concession applications at its Vicus property in Peru (the "Property"). The Company selected concessions that have higher geological potential, where the application process has been completed and most of the concessions granted.

In total, ninety-four concessions covering an area of 93,100 hectares were renewed and paid using an existing credit of US$277,689 that the Company had with the Instituto Geológico Minero y Metalúrgico or "INGEMMET". INGEMMET is the Peruvian scientific and management agency division of the Ministry of Energy and Mines. Thirty-six concessions covering a total area of 35,600 hectares were not renewed by the Company.

The credit can only be applied towards concession fees in Peru; it cannot be refunded as cash to Aurania. The renewal covers the period July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 for the Property and the next payment covering the period July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 is expected to occur prior to June 30, 2024.

Although the Company believes that many of the concessions in Peru remain prospective, management determined that the additional annual fees and other costs associated with the Property are not appropriate for a non-core asset. The Company will continue to pursue a potential partner and/or a possible corporate transaction for the Property.

As stated in the press release dated April 12, 2023, independent directors of the Company have agreed to receive all of their director fees in the form of stock options in lieu of cash for each quarterly period in 2023. On June 30th, 2023, each director was granted 14,500 stock options at an exercise price of $0.33 in lieu of their director fees for Q2 2023. An aggregate of 58,000 stock options were granted. The stock options will be exercisable for three years and vest immediately.

Also, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors granted a total of up to 1,990,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants. The stock options have an exercise price of C$0.33, are exercisable for five years and are subject to customary vesting conditions.

Qualified Person

The geological information contained in this news release has been verified and approved by Jean-Paul Pallier, MSc., Vice-President Exploration of the Company. Mr. Pallier is a designated EurGeol by the European Federation of Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucú Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir

VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

carolyn.muir@aurania.com

Forward-Looking Statements

