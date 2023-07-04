Rock Tech Lithium: Positive Ergebnisse der Erweiterungsbohrungen aus Winterprogramm und Vorbereitung der Sommerexploration

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Hole Length Azimuth Dip From (m) To Length (m) True Width (m)Li2O %

(m) (m) (m) (m)

NC-23-01 424852 5477535 379 200 139 -66 57.10 61.00 3.9 3.2 0.87

NC-23-02 424736 5477435 379 251 140 -65 103.00 107.21 4.21 3.5 1.07

NC-23-03 424613 5477530 377 210.5 140 -48 70.67 71.77 1.1 0.8 0.63

162.27 168.33 6.06 4.0 1.08

NC-23-05 424532 5477436 365 221 140 -55 180.80 184.50 3.7 2.8 0.44

NC-23-06 424762 5477590 379 104 140 -55 4.46 6.66 2.2 1.7 0.68

51.82 52.40 0.58 0.4 0.51

61.58 62.66 1.08 0.8 0.58

67.60 74.30 6.7 4.9 0.73

NC-23-07 424992 5477814 379 209 135 -60 59.59 68.43 8.84 7.7 0.71

73.46 78.02 4.56 4.0 0.5

139.90 144.82 4.92 4.3 1.42

NC-23-08 425075 5477803 379 146 135 -60 7.10 10.69 3.59 3.1 1.19

25.42 27.32 1.9 1.6 1.41

84.57 85.50 0.93 0.8 1.26

NC-23-09 425326 5478131 379 210 140 -55 117.82 120.57 2.75 2.5 0.92

NC-23-10 425248 5478236 379 314 140 -53 298.91 299.27 0.36 0.3 1.33

NC-23-11 425379 5478257 369 250 138 -46 100.45 101.45 1.0 1.0 0.37

MV-23-01 ### #### 399 271 270 # 99 99.5 0.5 0.97

102.82 104.8 1.98 0.53

107.4 113.79 6.39 0.93

MV-23-02 425827 5473351 401 221 274 -69 160 161 1 0.98

MV-23-03 ### #### 387 221 270 # 95.6 97.69 2.09 1.30

133.89 135.96 2.07 0.61

140.87 143.06 2.19 0.72

MV-23-04 425824 5473440 387 251 270 -65 156.5 157.32 0.82 0.46

MV-23-05 ### #### 386 125 264 # 32.25 35.05 2.8 1.38

59.05 61.77 2.72 1.66

MV-23-06 425799 5473565 401 251 264 -55 No Significant assays

MV-23-07 425807 5473661 396 221 265 -47 No Significant assays

2022 MINERAL RESOURCE

Classification Mining Cut-off grade Li2O (%) Zone Tonnes Li2O (%)

Indicated Open pit 0.3 NSPA OP Indicated 4,242,618 0.88

Indicated Underground 0.6 NSPA UG Indicated 6,358,650 0.89

Total Indicated 10,601,268 0.88

Inferred Open pit 0.3 NSPA OP Inferred 245,933 0.78

Inferred Underground 0.6 NSPA UG Inferred 2,073,069 0.91

Inferred Underground 0.6 SSPA UG Inferred 1,903,274 1.12

Total Inferred 4,222,276 1.00