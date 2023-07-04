Menü Artikel
F3 Grows JR by 50% and Hits Strongest Radioactivity To Date With 6.0m Off-scale (>65,535 cps)

09:05 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Steps Out 135m From Discovery Hole and Extends Strike Length to 156m

Kelowna, July 4, 2023 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce scintillometer results from the initial eight holes of the ongoing 30-hole summer drill program at the JR Zone on the Patterson Lake North ("PLN") Property, including four high grade intercepts. Drill hole PLN23-068 tested for mineralization 22 meters up-dip of the high grade intercept reported in PLN23-060 (see NR April 17, 2023) on line 060S and intersected mineralization over a 19.0m interval, including 6.00m off-scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps) between 234.00m and 245.00m, 5.00m of which is continuous. The JR Zone was extended grid south to line 135S, a 50% increase in the JR Zone strike length to 156m, after stepping out 30m from line 105S, where PLN23-66 hit 16.5m of composite mineralization between 219.0m and 260.5m.

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"We are pleased with the rapid progression of this summer drill program and the results generated far. In particular PLN23-068 returned exceedingly strong results on line 60S, with mineralization starting only approximately 17 meters vertically below the Athabasca Unconformity, which remains a target for this drill program. So far we are sticking to the script and growing the mineralized footprint along strike and up-dip towards the unconformity as planned. PLN23-067 stepped out to line 135S, and although the radioactivity is less intense, there is mineralization over a 16.5 meter interval, which sets us up for further step outs towards the south. A second sonic drill in addition to a second diamond drill later this month will see the inclusion of some exploration drilling along the A1 main shear, as well as contribute to JR Zone expansion drilling."

Drilling Highlight:

PLN23-068 (line 060S):

  • 19.0m mineralization from 228.0m - 247.0m, including
    • 8.09m composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 233.60m - 245.00m including 6.00m off-scale radioactivity(> 65,535 cps) between 234.00m and 245.00m, of which 5.00m is continuous

Main Intercepts:

PLN23-063 (line 030S):

  • 13.5m mineralization from 233.0m - 246.5m, including
    • 0.70m continuous mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 237.30m - 238.00m
    • 0.43m continuous mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 243.73m - 244.16m

PLN23-064 (line 105S):

  • 17.5m mineralization from 233.0m - 250.5m, including
    • 0.40m composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 237.88m - 241.5m with a peak of 35,500 cps over 0.12m from 237.88m - 238.00m

PLN23-065 (line 0755S):

  • 3.5m mineralization from 242.0m - 245.5m

PLN23-066 (line 105S):

  • 16.5m composite mineralization from 219.0m - 260.5m, including
    • 0.21m of mineralization of > 10,000 cps radioactivity between 248.79m - 249.0m with a peak of 11,700 cps

PLN23-067 (line 135S):

  • 16.5m mineralization from 222.0m - 238.5m

PLN23-069 (line 135S):

  • 1.5m mineralization from 228.5m - 230.0m

PLN23-070 (line 135S):

  • 6.0m composite mineralization from 232.0m - 244.5m

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. Samples from the drill core are split in half on site and are standardized at 0.5m lengths. One half of the split sample will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK. for lithogeochemical analysis using their "Uranium Package".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined but the Company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths.

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m)
Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Max CPS
PLN23-063 030S 587715.691 6410720.56 545.108 56 -61 233.00 233.50 0.50 1000 207.1 350
233.50 234.00 0.50 520
234.00 234.50 0.50 2800
234.50 235.00 0.50 4700
235.00 235.50 0.50 1100
235.50 236.00 0.50 960
236.00 236.50 0.50 5100
236.50 237.00 0.50 1400
237.00 237.30 0.30 6300
237.30 237.50 0.20 25300
237.50 238.00 0.50 23800
238.00 238.50 0.50 2200
238.50 239.00 0.50 2200
239.00 239.50 0.50 660
239.50 240.00 0.50 810
240.00 240.50 0.50 480
240.50 241.00 0.50 1300
241.00 241.50 0.50 820
241.50 242.00 0.50 1400
242.00 242.50 0.50 1500
242.50 243.00 0.50 590
243.00 243.50 0.50 2500
243.50 243.73 0.23 3500
243.73 244.00 0.27 13000
244.00 244.16 0.16 16900
244.16 244.50 0.34 2400
244.50 246.00 1.50 <300
246.00 246.50 0.50 440
PLN23-064 105S 587746.116 6410646.05 545.245 55 -58 233.00 233.50 0.50 370 203.0 428.2
233.50 234.00 0.50 600
234.00 234.50 0.50 800
234.50 235.00 0.50 950
235.00 235.50 0.50 580
235.50 236.00 0.50 610
236.00 236.50 0.50 5400
236.50 237.00 0.50 2500
237.00 237.50 0.50 2500
237.50 237.88 0.38 2900
237.88 238.00 0.12 35500
238.00 238.50 0.50 8400
238.50 239.00 0.50 4100
239.00 239.50 0.50 5200
239.50 240.00 0.50 800
240.00 240.50 0.50 3300
240.50 241.00 0.50 6100
241.00 241.22 0.22 3100
241.22 241.50 0.28 11400
241.50 242.00 0.50 5000
242.00 242.50 0.50 2100
242.50 243.00 0.50 4400
243.00 243.50 0.50 360
243.50 244.00 0.50 430
244.00 244.50 0.50 940
244.50 245.00 0.50 1700
245.00 245.50 0.50 3900
245.50 246.00 0.50 430
246.00 246.50 0.50 810
246.50 247.00 0.50 730
247.00 247.50 0.50 410
247.50 248.00 0.50 430
248.00 248.50 0.50 <300
248.50 249.00 0.50 1100
249.00 249.50 0.50 2700
249.50 250.00 0.50 1100
250.00 250.50 0.50 440
PLN23-065 075S 587715.124 6410659.46 545.447 55 -61 242.00 242.50 0.50 360 198.0 317
242.50 243.00 0.50 540
243.00 243.50 0.50 520
243.50 244.00 0.50 1100
244.00 244.50 0.50 310
244.50 245.00 0.50 <300
245.00 245.50 0.50 1300
PLN23-066 105S 587737.885 6410640.33 545.017 54 -60 219.00 219.50 0.50 510 194.2 356
219.50 220.00 0.50 680
220.00 220.50 0.50 470
220.50 222.00 1.50 <300
222.00 222.50 0.50 840
222.50 223.00 0.50 770
223.00 223.50 0.50 470
223.50 224.00 0.50 830
224.00 224.50 0.50 1400
224.50 225.00 0.50 1100
225.00 225.50 0.50 1400
225.50 226.00 0.50 1600
226.00 226.50 0.50 980
226.50 227.00 0.50 940
227.00 227.50 0.50 980
239.50 240.00 0.50 370
240.00 240.50 0.50 330
240.50 241.00 0.50 560
243.50 244.00 0.50 1300
244.00 244.50 0.50 370
244.50 245.00 0.50 500
245.00 245.50 0.50 500
245.50 246.00 0.50 720
246.00 246.50 0.50 1400
246.50 247.00 0.50 4000
247.00 247.50 0.50 500
247.50 248.00 0.50 1500
248.00 248.50 0.50 3800
248.50 248.79 0.29 8800
248.79 249.00 0.21 11700
249.00 249.50 0.50 5000
260.00 260.50 0.50 690
PLN23-067 135S 587771.893 6410629.1 544.924 54 -61 222.00 222.50 0.50 980 185.3 386
222.50 223.00 0.50 1300
223.00 223.50 0.50 420
223.50 224.00 0.50 <300
224.00 224.50 0.50 850
224.50 225.00 0.50 760
225.00 225.50 0.50 460
225.50 226.00 0.50 310
226.00 226.50 0.50 420
226.50 227.00 0.50 710
227.00 227.50 0.50 1100
227.50 228.00 0.50 630
228.00 228.50 0.50 930
228.50 229.50 1.00 <300
229.50 230.00 0.50 330
230.00 230.50 0.50 570
230.50 231.00 0.50 3400
231.00 231.50 0.50 3200
231.50 232.00 0.50 2300
232.00 232.50 0.50 490
232.50 233.00 0.50 460
233.00 233.50 0.50 490
233.50 234.00 0.50 3100
234.00 234.50 0.50 3100
234.50 235.00 0.50 6300
235.00 235.50 0.50 1400
235.50 236.00 0.50 1400
236.00 236.50 0.50 2100
236.50 237.00 0.50 1900
237.00 237.50 0.50 970
237.50 238.00 0.50 2800
238.00 238.50 0.50 4200
PLN23-068 060S 587736.962 6410695.49 545.483 54 -59 228.00 228.50 0.50 390 209.0 365
228.50 230.00 1.50 <300
230.00 230.50 0.50 410
230.50 231.00 0.50 670
231.00 231.50 0.50 730
231.50 232.00 0.50 330
232.00 232.50 0.50 1700
232.50 233.00 0.50 820
233.00 233.50 0.50 2400
233.50 233.60 0.10 6000
233.60 234.00 0.40 62100
234.00 234.50 0.50 >65535
234.50 234.74 0.24 4900
234.74 234.80 0.06 13600
234.80 235.00 0.20 9600
235.00 235.50 0.50 >65535
235.50 236.00 0.50 >65535
236.00 236.50 0.50 >65535
236.50 237.00 0.50 >65535
237.00 237.50 0.50 >65535
237.50 238.00 0.50 >65535
238.00 238.50 0.50 >65535
238.50 239.00 0.50 >65535
239.00 239.50 0.50 >65535
239.50 240.00 0.50 >65535
240.00 240.25 0.25 6700
240.25 240.50 0.25 12800
240.50 240.90 0.40 7200
240.90 241.00 0.10 10100
241.00 241.17 0.17 6100
241.17 241.50 0.33 13100
241.50 242.00 0.50 3100
242.00 242.15 0.15 7200
242.15 242.50 0.35 23200
242.50 243.00 0.50 1800
243.00 243.20 0.20 710
243.20 243.50 0.30 11300
243.50 243.80 0.30 18600
243.80 244.00 0.20 3200
244.00 244.50 0.50 3800
244.50 245.00 0.50 >65535
245.00 245.50 0.50 2500
245.50 246.00 0.50 3400
246.00 246.50 0.50 620
246.50 247.00 0.50 440
PLN23-069 135S 587780.362 6410634.04 544.934 55 -60 228.50 229.00 0.50 2400 191.7 308
229.00 229.50 0.50 1300
229.50 230.00 0.50 310
PLN23-070 135S 587764.928 6410620.11 544.8 54 -62 232.00 232.50 0.50 300 185.1 353
232.50 233.00 0.50 <300
233.00 233.50 0.50 440
240.00 240.50 0.50 320
240.50 241.00 0.50 480
241.00 241.50 0.50 <300
241.50 242.00 0.50 1400
242.00 243.50 1.50 <300
243.50 244.00 0.50 520
244.00 244.50 0.50 350

Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5m
2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second
3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's large 39,946-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of F3 Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

F3 Uranium Corp.
750-1620 Dickson Avenue
Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Telephone: 778 484 8030
Email: ir@fission3corp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

(See plan map and 5 cross sections below)

Plan Map:



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/172287_c094d839c44e4b8b_007full.jpg



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/172287_c094d839c44e4b8b_008full.jpg



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/172287_c094d839c44e4b8b_009full.jpg



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/172287_c094d839c44e4b8b_010full.jpg



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/172287_c094d839c44e4b8b_011full.jpg



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/172287_c094d839c44e4b8b_012full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172287


