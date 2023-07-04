Kiplin Metals Announces Private Placement

July 4th - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the "Company" or "Kiplin") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance the upcoming exploration program on the Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project, located in the Southwestern Athabasca basis of Northern Saskatchewan, and for general working capital purposes.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Offering is being made to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI- 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at: www.kiplinmetals.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Closing of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com or 604-622-1199, or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com.

