Indigo Provides Update on Ongoing Lithium Brine Sampling Program at Fox Creek East, Alberta, Canada

Vancouver, July 5, 2023 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the ongoing lithium brine sampling program in Alberta, Canada. Since commencing the sampling program (see June 27, 2023 press release), field crews have now gathered brine samples from four wells at the Fox Creek East project (see Figure 1 below). All samples are at AGAT Laboratories for chemical assay analysis with results anticipated within two to three weeks. In addition to samples collected for the upcoming maiden resource estimate, approximately 75 litres of brine were collected for the planned Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") testing program with Sunresin New Materials later this summer. The pilot-scale DLE testing will evaluate two representative 150 litre blended brine samples (one for each project area) for Fox Creek East and West.

"We are excited to have our sampling program underway with this initial update representing the first samples to be collected over the coming four to six weeks. This extensive sampling program was specifically designed to gather a large number of representative samples, taken from existing wells, to provide a high degree of confidence in both grades and contained lithium within the upcoming resource estimate," commented Paul Cowley, President and CEO of Indigo Exploration. "Our relationship with AGAT Laboratories allows us to not only batch the samples on a weekly basis as they are collected but also have an expedited turnaround of under three weeks which is atypical for conventional mining projects which often take months to get results. This allows us to provide continuous weekly disclosure and updates to shareholders as the program unfolds and results are available."

Figure 1: Fox Creek East Sampling Locations



The map above shows the location of the four wells sampled last week (in green), the 11 additional wells identified for sampling (red), and results from historical samples (blue).

About the Fox Creek Lithium Brine Projects

The Fox Creek Projects are located adjacent to active exploration and development work being undertaken by Lithium Bank (TSXV: LBNK), namely their Boardwalk and Park Place projects. The Fox Creek Projects cover an area of 114,522 hectares and is comprised of the Fox Creek East (45,568 hectares), Fox Creek West (59,738 hectares) and Fox Creek Central (9,216 hectares) areas. The first pass exploration and sampling program will target 5-10 wells in each of the Fox Creek East and Fox Creek West areas. These areas are targeting the Devonian-aged reefs, including the Swan Hills Formation of the Beaverhill Lake Group, which has the highest consistent lithium concentrations according to sampling data from the Alberta Geological Survey.

About Indigo Exploration

Indigo Exploration is an emerging petro-lithium brine explorer with 147,904 hectares of Metallic and Industrial Minerals permits in Central Alberta, Canada. The Company's three primary lithium projects are the Fox Creek (114,522 hectares), Leduc (23,488 hectares) and Peace River (10,048 hectares) which are located within the heart of lithium exploration and development in Western Canada.

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

