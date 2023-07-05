Copper Fox Announces Vice President Appointment

Calgary, July 5, 2023 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lynn Ball as Vice President Corporate Affairs. Her responsibilities include leading and executing a strategy to build long-term environmental and social stewardship policies, management of corporate reporting requirements and ESG communications.

Lynn stated, "I was delighted to accept this new position, it's a pleasure working with both the management team and the Board of Directors of Copper Fox. As the world continues to rely on raw materials that need to be mined, I look forward to working on the ESG strategies and policies that the Company has already implemented to ensure generations to come will benefit from these efforts."

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "The appointment of Lynn to the position of Vice President strengthens Copper Fox's management team and fills an important new aspect of our commitment to sustainability and ESG responsibilities as a junior copper exploration and development company. Lynn is well positioned for this appointment as she has demonstrated her abilities by taking on new corporate duties and responsibilities since joining the Company in 2005."

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

