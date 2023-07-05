VANCOUVER, July 5, 2023 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC Pink:MWSNF) announces results from six drillholes at the Sunday Creek, Australia (SDDSC067, 69-72, 75; Figure 1).

Highlights include 0.6 m @ 161.6 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (87.6 g/t gold ("Au"), 46.8 % antimony ("Sb")) from 415.7 m in SDDSC067, drilled into a new vein west of the Rising Sun area, indicating the prospectivity and opportunity for further high-grade discoveries across the Sunday Creek project, with a majority of the core area undrilled to date.

Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX-listed company owned 51% by Mawson.

Highlights:

Six drillholes are reported with some of the highest grades of antimony (up to 54.0% Sb) and gold (up to 140.0 g/t Au) on the project. All holes demonstrate continuity of mineralised structures from near surface to 700 m vertical depth.

SDDSC067 drilled a new vein to the west of the Rising Sun vein, previously only intersected by SDDSC050. SDDSC067 was drilled 115 m above SDDSC050 and highlights the continuity of mineralised structures at Sunday Creek. Highlights included: 0.6 m @ 161.6 g/t AuEq (87.6 g/t Au, 46.8% Sb) from 415.7 m, including: 0.1 m @ 170.5 g/t AuEq (140.0 g/t Au, 19.3% Sb) from 415.7 m 0.5 m @ 159.3 g/t AuEq (74.0 g/t Au, 54.0% Sb) from 415.8 m

SDDSC069 tested the Windsor Castle vein east of Rising Sun. The hole was drilled perpendicularly across SDDSC053 and demonstrated continuity of higher-grade mineralisation. Highlights included: 2.1 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 294.4 m, including: 0.4 m @ 24.7 g/t AuEq (21.0 g/t Au, 2.3% Sb) from 294.4 m



Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states: "These high-grade antimony and gold results are again a remarkable indication of what's still to be discovered at Sunday Creek Project. Hole by hole the project is developing for SXG into a significant project, which adds significantly to Mawson's underlying value."

Results discussion

Five drill holes (SDDSC067, 69-72) were drilled into the central portion of the Sunday Creek prospect, where four veins sets (Rising Sun, Windsor Castle plus 2 unnamed) over a 60 m true thickness, have been drilled from surface and, in the case of the Rising Sun vein, to 900 m depth.

A sixth hole, SDDSC075 reported here, is the first hole to test the 200 m wide gap between Rising Sun and Gladys. The hole successfully proved the continuity of mineralisation. Individual hole descriptions follow:

SDDSC067 drilled some of the highest grades of antimony (up to 54.0% Sb) and gold (up to 140.0 g/t Au) on the project. The hole followed up a single 115 m above a single intersection in SDDSC050, to the west of the Rising Sun vein and successfully defined a new high grade vein (Figures 4, 5 and 7). Highlights included: 0.6 m @ 161.6 g/t AuEq (87.6 g/t Au, 46.8% Sb) from 415.7 m, including: 0.1 m @ 170.5 g/t AuEq (140.0 g/t Au, 19.3% Sb) from 415.7 m 0.5 m @ 159.3 g/t AuEq (74.0 g/t Au, 54.0% Sb) from 415.8 m

SDDSC069 tested the Windsor Castle vein east of Rising Sun. The hole was drilled perpendicularly across SDDSC053 and demonstrated continuity of higher-grade mineralisation. Highlights included: 2.1 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 294.4 m, including: 0.4 m @ 24.7 g/t AuEq (21.0 g/t Au, 2.3% Sb) from 294.4 m The same vein was tested up-dip in SDDSC072, with lower grade results (Table 2):

SDDSC070 was drilled to test the most easterly extents of mineralisation (in the central zone), 30 m to the north of SDDSC050 mineralisation and hit three different vein structures of similar tenor, one higher grade: 5.2 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 766.0 m, including: 0.9 m @ 11.5 g/t AuEq (11.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 766.8 m

SDDSC071 intersected the Rising Sun vein in a 90 m gap between MDDSC020 and MDDSC021 again demonstrating downdip continuity over large distances. Highlights included: 7.1 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 270.0 m, including: 3.0 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq (3.6 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 270.0 m 8.8 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 280.5 m, including: 0.5 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 281.4 m

SDDSC075 is the first hole to test the 200 m wide gap between Rising Sun and Gladys. The hole successfully proved the continuity of mineralisation, albeit at lower grade (Figure 4). Further drilling is warranted to target higher grade portions of the veins. Better results included 2.5 m @ 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 0.1 %Sb) from 225.7 m.

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au

Figures 1-8 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 0.3 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width, unless otherwise stated.

Update on Current Drilling

Drilling with three rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek. Five holes (SDDSC068, 73, 74, 76, 78) are currently being geologically processed and analysed, with three holes (SDDSC077B, 79, 80) in drill progress (Figure 4). A fourth rig is being upgraded and is expected to return to the site over the next 4 weeks.

Twelve holes (SDDTS001-7, SDDCN001 and SDDLV001-4) for 2,383 m (including two redrilled collars) have now been completed at the Leviathan - Consols - Tonstals regional area between 3.5 km to 7.5 km along strike from the main drill area (Figure 8). Results from initial holes are expected shortly.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated 25 March 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limitedis an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

"Noora Ahola"

Noora Ahola, Interim CEO Further Information

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary

+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; changes in world metal markets; changes in equity markets; the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature; there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG; and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations; delays in obtaining results; equipment failure; unexpected geological conditions; local community relations; dealings with non-governmental organizations; delays in operations due to permit grants; environmental and safety risks; and, other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek schematic plan from Christina to Apollo showing wide alteration halo and mineralisation.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek schematic cross section plan through host looking east, showing wide alteration halo and mineralisation with example core from hole SDDSC058.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek factual plan view showing the six drillholes (SDDSC067, 69-72, 75) reported in this press release (grey box), selected prior reported drill holes1 and pending holes (yellow collar and trace).

Figure 5: Sunday Creek cropped cross section A-B (50 m influence) across the Rising Sun - Windsor Castle area looking towards the northwest showing mineralised veins sets, SDDSC067, 069 and 71 reported here and prior reported drill holes1.

Figure 6: Sunday Creek cropped cross section C-D (50 m influence) across the Rising Sun - Windsor Castle area looking towards the northwest showing mineralised veins sets. SDDSC070reported here and prior reported drill holes shown1.

Figure 7: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across E-F the plane of the dyke breccia host looking towards the north showing mineralised veins sets. SDDSC067, 69-72, 75 reported here and prior reported drill holes shown1.

Figure 8: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas to be tested. Twelve holes (SDDTS001-7, SDDCN001 and SDDLV001-4) for 2,383 m (including two redrilled collars) have now been completed at the Leviathan - Consols - Tonstals regional area between 3.5 km to 7.5 km along strike from the main drill area (Figure 2). Results from initial holes are expected shortly.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drillholes in progress.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC067 551 Rising Sun 330754.2 5868022.2 294.3 220.2 -70.4 SDDSC068 1041.2 Apollo 331254 5868098.6 353.9 211.3 -77.7 SDDSC069 385.8 Rising Sun 330875 5868005 307.2 234.0 -59.0 SDDSC070 911.3 Rising Sun 331031.5 5868097.6 325.1 231.0 -74.5 SDDSC071 329.3 Rising Sun 330875 5868005 307.2 232.0 -51.0 SDDSC072 259.7 Rising Sun 330875 5868005 307.2 222.0 -43.0 SDDSC073 818.3 Apollo 331254 5868097 353.9 212.0 -69.0 SDDSC074 898.1 Root Hog 331108 5867975 319.4 255.0 -73.0 SDDSC075 283.1 Root Hog 330951 5868007 313.7 211.0 -40.0 SDDSC076 322.5 Gladys Gap 330617 5867890 300.0 85.0 -41.0 SDDSC077B In progress plan 930 m Rising Sun 330478 5867882 289.0 73.3 -62.2 SDDSC078 439.5 Rising Sun 330617 5867890 300 83.6 -58 SDDSC079 In progress plan 770 m Rising Sun 331254 5868098 353.7 210 -65 SDDSC080 In progress plan 380 m Rising Sun 330754 5868022 294.3 185 -71 SDDTS001 179.75 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 156.0 -50.0 SDDTS002 182.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 111.0 -42.0 SDDTS003 197.8 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 111.0 -73.0 SDDTS004 62.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 79.0 -60.0 SDDTS004A 170.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 79.0 -60.0 SDDTS005A 257.05 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 70.0 -42.0 SDDTS006 368.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 48.0 -50.0 SDDTS007 179.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.2 230.0 -50.0 SDDCN001 200.5 Consols 336270 5870700 507.0 220.0 -60.0 SDDLV001 152.6 Leviathan 334240 5869962 552.2 190.0 -60.0 SDDLV002 131.75 Leviathan 334240 5869962 552.2 240 -50 SDDLV003 140 Leviathan 334240 5869962 552.2 90 -60 SDDLV004 143.4 Leviathan 334428 5870014 553 242.5 -40

Table 2: Tables of mineralised drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC066 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From To Length Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC067 411.85 412.10 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC067 415.72 416.30 0.6 87.6 46.8 161.6 SDDSC067 421.60 430.17 8.6 0.5 0.2 0.8 SDDSC067 463.00 466.20 3.2 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC069 294.35 296.45 2.1 5.0 0.7 6.2 including 294.35 294.80 0.4 21.0 2.3 24.7 SDDSC069 299.96 302.41 2.5 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC069 308.00 316.52 8.5 0.7 0.1 0.9 SDDSC070 693.20 693.60 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC070 711.00 715.00 4.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC070 723.00 731.00 8.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC070 734.00 735.00 1.0 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC070 766.00 771.20 5.2 2.6 0.0 2.6 including 766.80 767.70 0.9 11.5 0.0 11.5 SDDSC070 810.00 812.00 2.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC071 270.00 277.10 7.1 2.0 1.3 4.0 including 270.00 273.00 3.0 3.6 2.7 7.9 SDDSC071 280.50 289.30 8.8 0.7 0.4 1.2 including 281.35 281.82 0.5 2.0 2.1 5.2 SDDSC072 209.70 214.74 5.0 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC072 217.50 226.00 8.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC075 187.00 188.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC075 217.90 218.40 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC075 225.70 228.20 2.5 0.9 0.1 1.0

Table 3: All individual assays reported from the six drillholes (SDDSC067, 69-72, 75) reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole-ID From To Length Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC067 150.00 151.20 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC067 152.40 153.30 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC067 404.48 405.55 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC067 409.70 410.15 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC067 410.15 410.80 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC067 410.80 411.85 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC067 411.85 412.10 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC067 415.72 415.84 0.1 140.0 19.3 170.5 SDDSC067 415.84 416.30 0.5 74.0 54.0 159.3 SDDSC067 418.33 418.53 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC067 420.36 421.10 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC067 421.10 421.60 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC067 421.60 422.13 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.8 SDDSC067 422.13 422.40 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC067 422.40 423.00 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC067 423.00 423.90 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC067 423.90 424.70 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC067 425.00 425.20 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC067 425.20 425.54 0.3 1.6 0.0 1.7 SDDSC067 425.54 425.80 0.3 1.6 0.2 2.0 SDDSC067 425.80 426.05 0.3 0.8 1.2 2.6 SDDSC067 426.05 427.00 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC067 428.78 429.47 0.7 1.7 0.3 2.2 SDDSC067 429.47 430.17 0.7 1.4 1.1 3.2 SDDSC067 463.00 463.59 0.6 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC067 463.59 464.23 0.6 1.9 0.1 2.0 SDDSC067 464.23 464.80 0.6 2.3 0.0 2.4 SDDSC067 464.80 465.20 0.4 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC067 465.20 466.20 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC069 291.00 292.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC069 292.00 293.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC069 294.35 294.80 0.4 21.0 2.3 24.7 SDDSC069 294.80 295.80 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC069 295.80 296.45 0.6 1.6 0.7 2.7 SDDSC069 296.45 297.00 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC069 299.96 300.87 0.9 1.5 0.0 1.5 SDDSC069 300.87 301.87 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC069 301.87 302.41 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC069 302.41 303.37 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC069 306.00 307.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC069 307.47 308.00 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC069 308.00 308.30 0.3 2.5 0.8 3.7 SDDSC069 309.00 309.60 0.6 0.6 0.3 1.1 SDDSC069 309.60 310.00 0.4 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC069 311.00 311.57 0.6 3.5 0.9 4.9 SDDSC069 311.57 311.94 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC069 311.94 312.30 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC069 312.30 312.78 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC069 312.78 313.50 0.7 3.3 0.0 3.3 SDDSC069 316.00 316.52 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC069 317.00 317.83 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC070 693.20 693.60 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC070 693.60 694.60 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC070 711.00 712.00 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC070 712.00 713.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC070 713.00 714.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC070 714.00 715.00 1.0 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC070 715.00 716.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC070 719.00 720.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC070 723.00 724.00 1.0 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC070 724.00 725.00 1.0 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC070 725.00 726.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC070 726.00 727.00 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC070 727.00 728.00 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC070 730.00 731.00 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC070 731.00 731.60 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC070 731.60 732.20 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC070 734.00 735.00 1.0 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC070 735.00 735.60 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC070 752.40 753.80 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC070 766.00 766.80 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC070 766.80 767.70 0.9 11.5 0.0 11.5 SDDSC070 767.70 769.00 1.3 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC070 769.00 770.00 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC070 770.00 771.20 1.2 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC070 807.00 808.10 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC070 810.00 811.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC070 811.00 812.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC070 812.00 813.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC070 813.00 814.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC070 814.00 815.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC070 815.00 816.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC070 816.00 817.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC071 204.56 205.10 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC071 205.10 205.60 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC071 269.40 270.00 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC071 270.00 271.00 1.0 4.4 3.0 9.1 SDDSC071 271.00 271.70 0.7 0.2 0.3 0.7 SDDSC071 271.70 272.00 0.3 0.6 1.0 2.2 SDDSC071 272.00 273.00 1.0 6.2 4.6 13.4 SDDSC071 273.00 273.50 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC071 273.50 274.00 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC071 274.00 275.00 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC071 275.00 276.15 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC071 276.15 276.80 0.7 4.1 0.3 4.6 SDDSC071 276.80 277.10 0.3 0.3 1.5 2.7 SDDSC071 278.00 279.10 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC071 280.50 281.00 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.7 SDDSC071 281.00 281.35 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC071 281.35 281.82 0.5 2.0 2.1 5.2 SDDSC071 281.82 282.50 0.7 1.9 1.9 4.9 SDDSC071 282.50 283.10 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC071 283.10 284.10 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC071 286.00 286.60 0.6 1.0 0.1 1.2 SDDSC071 286.60 287.10 0.5 2.3 0.1 2.4 SDDSC071 287.10 288.00 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC071 288.00 288.80 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC071 288.80 289.30 0.5 1.4 0.7 2.6 SDDSC072 71.80 72.30 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC072 75.80 77.30 1.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC072 208.00 209.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC072 209.70 210.60 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC072 210.60 211.10 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC072 211.87 212.28 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC072 212.28 212.75 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC072 212.75 213.65 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC072 214.00 214.74 0.7 2.1 0.1 2.3 SDDSC072 214.74 215.08 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC072 215.87 216.79 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC072 217.50 218.17 0.7 0.1 0.2 0.3 SDDSC072 218.17 219.00 0.8 0.2 0.3 0.7 SDDSC072 220.60 221.45 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC072 221.80 222.65 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC072 222.65 223.05 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC072 223.05 223.76 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC072 223.76 224.32 0.6 1.6 0.3 2.0 SDDSC072 224.32 225.00 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC072 225.00 226.00 1.0 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC075 185.50 187.00 1.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC075 187.00 188.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC075 209.00 210.40 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC075 211.80 213.20 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC075 215.60 217.00 1.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC075 217.90 218.40 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC075 219.80 221.00 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC075 221.00 222.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC075 222.00 223.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC075 223.00 224.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC075 224.00 224.60 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC075 224.60 225.70 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC075 225.70 226.50 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC075 226.50 227.40 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC075 227.40 228.20 0.8 1.9 0.3 2.4

