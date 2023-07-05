Gungnir Provides Update on Exploration Work in Sweden

SURREY, July 5, 2023 - Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on continuing exploration activities at its Lappvattnet and Hemberget properties in northern Sweden.

Lappvattnet High-Grade Nickel Project

Drilling continues to focus on upgrading and potentially expanding the Lappvattnet high-grade nickel deposit with present drill holes targeting the eastern half of the deposit and areas below the current resource

1,115 metres in five holes have been drilled so far in 2023 (to date Gungnir has drilled 6,550 metres in fifty holes)

122 samples have been tagged for assay and will be shipped to the lab for prep work

Highlight drill results from 2022 include: 9.0 m @ 2.35% Ni including 5.66 m @ 3.02% Ni (ddh LAP22-19, from 66 m) and 18.28 m @ 1.49% Ni including 5.76 m @ 4.04% Ni (ddh LAP22-25, from 58 m)

Hemberget Project

Targeting potential copper-nickel sulphide mineralization associated with an 11 km-long, layered mafic (gabbro) - ultramafic intrusion (1.86 Ga)

New conductors identified in the western part of the property from a partially completed ground electromagnetic (EM) geophysical survey (Gungnir spring 2023)

Regional prospecting by the Company confirms outcropping and boulders of mafic intrusive rocks as well as a wide, sulphide-bearing unit which could provide ideal conditions to precipitate copper/nickel

Copper/nickel mineralization discovered in a much smaller gabbro intrusion on nearby Knaften project (Gungnir 2017 discovery)

Drill permits are being finalized

Please refer to Gungnir's nickel projects slide deck on the Company's website for maps, drill core photos, assay results tables and 3D modelling snap shots (link below):

https://gungnirresources.com/_resources/pdfs/Sweden-Nickel-Projects.pdf?v=0.890

Gungnir's nickel resources in Sweden currently total 177 million pounds (80.5 million kg) of nickel:

Lappvattnet: Inferred Resource of 780,000 tonnes grading 1.35% nickel for 23.1 million lbs (10.5 million kg) of nickel.

Rormyrberget: Inferred Resource of 36,800,000 tonnes grading 0.19% nickel for 154 million lbs (70 million kg) of nickel.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "TECHNICAL REPORT on the LAPPVATTNET and RORMYRBERGET DEPOSITS, NORTHERN SWEDEN" was prepared by Reddick Consulting Inc. Qualified Persons are John Reddick, M.Sc., P.Geo., and Thomas Lindholm, M.Sc., Fellow AusIMM. The Effective Date is November 17, 2020.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared, verified and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO, and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) with gold and base metal projects in northern Sweden. Gungnir's assets include two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, both with updated nickel resources, and the Knaften project which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, and VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets, all of which are open for expansion and further discovery. The Company has also recently added the Hemberget property to its Swedish property portfolio, a greenfield copper-nickel target, which based on SGU (Swedish Geological Survey) maps covers an 11 km-long gabbro-ultramafic intrusion dated at 1.86 Ga. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

