New Found Intercepts 14.5 g/t Au Over 27.8m, 9.7 g/t Au Over 20.3m, 34.6 g/t Au Over 5.3m, 39 g/t Au Over 4.3m & 33 g/t Au Over 4.8m at Iceberg

New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from five diamond drill holes that were completed as part of a follow-up drill program at the new Iceberg discovery, a high-grade zone located 300m northeast of Keats Main along the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ"). New Found's 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1,662km2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Iceberg and Iceberg East Highlights:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-23-12732 128.00 138.60 10.60 1.13 Iceberg NFGC-23-12932 79.05 85.05 6.00 4.49 Iceberg East Including 79.05 79.70 0.65 30.49 NFGC-23-13062 141.95 146.75 4.80 33.07 Iceberg Including 141.95 142.90 0.95 160.50 And1 153.15 157.45 4.30 39.23 Including 153.15 154.05 0.90 175.00 And2 162.00 188.25 26.25 1.26 Including 187.60 188.25 0.65 11.50 And2 204.15 224.40 20.25 9.72 Including 204.15 205.50 1.35 130.48 NFGC-23-13121 94.75 122.55 27.80 14.54 Iceberg Including 99.80 101.05 1.25 214.40 Including 104.95 105.95 1.00 66.00 Including 120.10 120.50 0.40 36.20 And1 127.30 132.60 5.30 34.59 Including 127.85 128.95 1.10 161.14

Table 1: Iceberg and Iceberg East Drilling Highlights

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95% and 240% to 70% of reported intervals. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

14.5 g/t Au over 27.80m and 34.6 g/t Au over 5.30m in NFGC-23-1312 were intersected at Iceberg, located 50m along strike to the northeast of previously released 105 g/t Au over 27.05m in NFGC-23-1210 (June 5, 2023). These intervals are interpreted to be close to true width and occur just 70m from the surface.

33.1 g/t Au over 4.80m, 39.2 g/t Au over 4.30m, 1.26 g/t Au over 26.25m and 9.72 g/t Au over 20.25m in NFGC-23-1306 occur at a vertical depth of 120m and are located 50m along strike to the southwest of NFGC-23-1312 and 50m down-dip of previously released 49.7 g/t Au over 29.85m in NFGC-23-1120 (March 13, 2023).

A further 430m to the northeast, at Iceberg East, highlight interval of 4.49 g/t Au over 6.00m in NFGC-23-1293 was intersected 50m along strike of previously released 21.7 g/t Au over 4.45m in NFGC-23-1285 at a vertical depth of just 60m.

These results expand the high-grade segment of the Keats-Baseline Fault Zone at Iceberg and continue to demonstrate strong continuity of high-grade gold mineralization (Figures 1-4).

Melissa Render, VP of Exploration of New Found, stated: "Today's results speak for themselves. It is thrilling to experience continued success at Iceberg, a highly gold-enriched segment of the Keats-Baseline Fault, comprised of a network of high-grade gold-bearing veins that span a domain having true widths ranging from 10-40m. Iceberg starts at surface and all intercepts reported to date occur within a very shallow window at depths of up to a mere 160m. We look forward to continued exploration at Iceberg and Iceberg East, as well as numerous other zones being discovered along the Appleton North Corridor."

Drillhole Details

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-23-12733 112.00 114.10 2.10 1.04 Iceberg And2 118.85 121.35 2.50 1.70 And2 128.00 138.60 10.60 1.13 And2 193.65 197.15 3.50 2.76 NFGC-23-12882 280.45 283.10 2.65 5.02 Iceberg Including 282.55 283.10 0.55 12.26 NFGC-23-12932 79.05 85.05 6.00 4.49 Iceberg East Including 79.05 79.70 0.65 30.49 NFGC-23-13062 141.95 146.75 4.80 33.07 Iceberg Including 141.95 142.90 0.95 160.50 And1 153.15 157.45 4.30 39.23 Including 153.15 154.05 0.90 175.00 And2 162.00 188.25 26.25 1.26 Including 187.60 188.25 0.65 11.50 And1 194.00 196.00 2.00 9.56 Including 195.20 196.00 0.80 23.40 And2 204.15 224.40 20.25 9.72 Including 204.15 205.50 1.35 130.48 And3 240.00 242.00 2.00 2.75 NFGC-23-13121 94.75 122.55 27.80 14.54 Iceberg Including 99.80 101.05 1.25 214.40 Including 104.95 105.95 1.00 66.00 Including 120.10 120.50 0.40 36.20 And1 127.30 132.60 5.30 34.59 Including 127.85 128.95 1.10 161.14

Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this press release for Iceberg and Iceberg East

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95% and 240% to 70% of reported intervals. 3True widths are unknown that this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Hole number Azimuth () Dip () Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect NFGC-23-1273 300 -45 377 658472 5427749 Iceberg NFGC-23-1288 300 -45 368 658469 5427636 Iceberg NFGC-23-1293 299 -45.5 318 658844 5428084 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1306 300 -45 290 658505 5427759 Iceberg NFGC-23-1312 300 -45 260 658527 5427805 Iceberg

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this press release

Queensway 500,000m Drill Program Update

The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and approximately 57,000m of core is currently pending assay results.

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. Drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 meter and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found has submitted samples for gold determination by fire assay to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") and by photon assay to MSALABS ("MSA") since June 2022. ALS and MSA operate under a commercial contract with New Found.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Sudbury, Ontario, Thunder Bay, Ontario, or Moncton, New Brunswick. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the fire assay method.

Drill core samples are also submitted to MSA in Val-d'Or, Quebec. MSA operates numerous laboratories worldwide and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. Accreditation of the photon assay method at the MSA Val D'Or laboratory is in progress.

At ALS, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. A 3,000-g split is pulverized. "Routine" samples do not have visible gold (VG) identified and are not within a mineralized zone. Routine samples are assayed for gold by 30-g fire assay with an inductively-couple plasma spectrometry (ICP) finish. If the initial 30-g fire assay gold result is over 1 g/t, the remainder of the 3,000-g split is screened at 106 microns for screened metallics assay. For the screened metallics assay, the entire coarse fraction (sized greater than 106 microns) is fire assayed and two splits of the fine fraction (sized less than 106 microns) are fire assayed. The three assays are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Samples that have VG identified or fall within a mineralized interval are automatically submitted for screened metallic assay for gold.

At MSA, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, the samples are riffle split to fill two 450g jars for photon assay. The assays reported from both jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. If one of the jars assays greater than 1 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified or are within a mineralized zone, the entire crushed sample is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

All samples prepared at ALS or MSA are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found's quality control protocols.

New Found's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 5% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this news release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any resources or reserves.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated July 5, 2023, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

At-The-Market Quarterly Update

The Company is pleased to provide a quarterly update with respect to the Company's at-the-market equity offering program (the "ATM") implemented on August 26, 2022, pursuant to an equity distribution agreement (the "Equity Distribution Agreement") with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. (together, the "Canadian Agents") and BMO Capital Markets Corp. (the "U.S. Agent" and, together with the Canadian Agents, the "Agents").

From the commencement of the ATM to June 30, 2023, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,991,218 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "ATM Shares"), through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange and NYSE American, at an average price per ATM Share of C$6.217. From April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, the Company issued 1,490,989 ATM Shares at an average price per ATM Share of $6.593 for aggregate gross proceeds of C$9,830,470.79 and an aggregate net proceeds of C$9,599,431.53. Pursuant to the Equity Distribution Agreement, a cash commission of C$231,016.06 was paid to the Agents in connection with the issuance of the ATM Shares during the last fiscal quarter.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $47 million as of July 2023.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705646824/en/

