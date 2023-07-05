Rackla Metals Stakes New Ground in Tungsten District, Northwest Territories, Canada

Vancouver, July 5, 2023 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V:RAK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its recent staking of mineral claims in the Tungsten District of the Tombstone Gold Belt, encompassing approximately 10,000 hectares on two claim blocks. The Company has identified a large area as prospective for Reduced-intrusion Related Gold Systems deposits in the vicinity of the Cantung Mine.

Rackla has commenced the permitting process to explore the properties from a road-accessible base of operations on the Flat River. An initial program of ground proofing with geological mapping and prospecting, stream sediment sampling, and geophysical surveys will assess the full potential of these mineral claims.

Rackla Metals' CEO, Simon Ridgway, expressed his enthusiasm for these new target areas, stating, "The review of previous work in the area of the Tungsten properties indicate again that the intrusive stocks in this region of the Tombstone Gold Belt have the potential to host Reduced-intrusion Related Gold Systems (RiRGS). Historical mapping and sampling have identified a number of areas that warrant investigation. We are confident in the untapped potential of this district and believe that our comprehensive exploration program will generate some significant gold prospects."

As Rackla Metals continues permitting and planning an exploration program on the new claims, it will proceed with the extensive program on the Astro Plutonic complex where drilling is projected to start on July 5th (see news release June 29, 2023). The Company remains dedicated to advancing its existing targets in the eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories.

Qualified Person

Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Rackla

Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior gold exploration company. The Company is targeting RiRGS (Reduced-intrusion Related Gold System) mineralization on the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. Management believes that this area, which is underexplored for RiRGS deposit types, has the potential to be the next frontier for their discovery.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway,

CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Information

