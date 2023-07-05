Kutcho Copper Announces Commencement of Geophysical Surveys

VANCOUVER, July 05, 2023 - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC, OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced the planned geophysical surveys (see news release dated February 28, 2023) at its feasibility stage, high-grade copper-zinc development project located in north-western British Columbia.



Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper comments: "We announced our plans for a regional exploration program in February, that program has now commenced, beginning with a dual VTEM and ZTEM aerial geophysical survey. VTEM is useful for definition of shallow VMS mineralisation and can clearly pick out potential targets to 300m depth such as the Main and Sumac deposits. The ZTEM survey is focussed deeper in the 300-800 m depth range and will cover around 90% of the prospective Kutcho Formation on the property. This latter technique has been chosen to highlight potential targets similar to our Esso deposit. Combined, the two surveys will investigate a significantly larger volume of prospective Kutcho Formation rocks, particularly to depth, than ever before.

"In addition, within our prime mineralized corridor of Main-Sumac and Esso, we will be utilising a seismic survey to define the orientation and depth of the most prospective rock package and extending coverage up to 2km west of the high-grade Esso deposit. The combination of our new and old data will be used to develop a follow-up drill program for the most compelling targets."

These programs represent the first time that the highly effective modern VTEM and ZTEM geophysical techniques will have been deployed together to conduct an evaluation of the most prospective mineralized horizons that already host the three known VMS deposits.

Highlights of the program underway include:

802 line km of VTEM (Versatile Time domain Electro-Magnetic) on 100m line spacing - depth focus 0-300 m (includes total magnetic intensity data to enhance the projects magnetic data coverage).

1,557 line km of ZTEM (Z-Axis Tipper Electro-Magnetic) on 200m line spacing - depth focus 300-800 m, but has been shown to have up to 1,500 m of depth penetration in some locations.

VTEM and ZTEM surveys are due to complete data acquisition in mid-July.

The seismic survey with a depth focus 0-1,000 m.

Integrated targeting will be performed on data as it is released from providers from the various surveys for development of drill programs on compelling targets.



The Kutcho Project encompasses ~90% of the prospective Kutcho Formation rocks east of Dease Lake, B.C. These prospective volcanic rocks are folded, repeating the favourable mineralized horizon that hosts the Main, Sumac and Esso volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits three times within the Project boundary, including the areas hosting the known deposits.





Figure 1 - Location of VTEM, ZTEM and Seismic surveys

Qualified Persons

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Sharp, P.Eng BC (Lic. No. 47907), FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer for Kutcho Copper, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company recently completed a feasibility study on the Kutcho project and is advancing permitting with the objective of getting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "potential", "prospective", "targets" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the results of the geophysical programs and their ability to define targets, if any and whether or not such targets represent mineralization; the Company's ability to fund follow-up drill testing of any targets identified and the results of such follow-up work. In respect of the Company's feasibility study referenced herein, material risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the potential to convert inferred resources to indicated or measured resources, the potential to optimize the mine plan, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/834b7987-7a6b-434e-88e0-839736d99647