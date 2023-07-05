Global Energy Metals Granted Two New Royalties Through Monetization and Partial Divestment of Mount Isa, Australia-Based Copper-Cobalt-Gold Exploration Projects

Vancouver, July 5, 2023 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) (OTC:GBLEF) (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration and development company focused on growth-oriented battery metal projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, is pleased to announce that through its 100% owned Australian subsidiary, Element Minerals Australia Pty Limited ("Element"), it has entered into an agreement with Mulga Minerals Pty Ltd. ("Mulga") and Mt Dockerell Mining Pty Ltd. ("MDM"), 100% owned subsidiaries of Hammer Metals Limited ("Hammer"), to divest an 80% interest in the Mount Dorothy and Cobalt Ridge projects, two copper-cobalt-gold explorations projects located in Mount Isa, Queensland Australia (the "Mount Isa Projects").

GEMC originally acquired the Mount Isa Projects from Hammer in parcel with the Millennium project, a copper-cobalt-gold asset that is currently being advanced through a carried joint venture partnership with Metal Bank Limited. Through project funded exploration by Metal Bank, an updated JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) was established with Millennium hosting 8.4Mt @ 1.23% CuEq (0.09% Co, 0.29% Cu and 0.12g/t Au) including open cut (86%) and underground (14%) Resources, representing a 42% tonnage increase and 14% grade increase from the 2016 MRE (See news release dated March 21, 2023 for details).

The Mount Isa Projects are both early-stage exploration assets that present as an excellent opportunity for high-grade, under-explored assets that are in close proximity to a processing solution as well as having stand-alone potential. The Company is encouraged by the divestment of the Mount Isa Projects to Mulga as it holds confidence in their ability to leverage Hammer's technical experience and jurisdictional knowledge gained from local investments and projects they operate in the area maximizing the future prospect of the properties.

In consideration of the 80% interest, Mulga and MDM will grant Element a 1% NSR on each of the Mount Isa Projects and incur all costs associated with project advancement including exploration, maintenance and holding costs up until completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study. After completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study, Element will have the option to fund its pro-rata annual spend, or an election to not fund will result in dilution based on a standard JV dilution formula.

Mitchell Smith, President and CEO commented:

"The partial divestiture of the Mount Isa Projects is consistent with the Company's strategy of actively managing and streamlining our property portfolio through a partnership model while benefitting from the collaboration with well funded, technically experienced peer groups. In addition to maintaining a sizeable investment exposure in these two early-stage exploration properties with known showings of strategic elements, the Company also benefits by having created two new royalties on the properties of which we are free-carried on any cash expenditure until the time of completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study."

Daniel Thomas, Managing Director of Hammer commented:

"We are pleased to be transacting with Global Energy Metals again and re-take majority ownership in these prospective claims that we believe deserve future exploration attention and that will further complement an already impressive project inventory. We are confident in the opportunity the Mount Isa region presents for minerals that are critical for Australia's future and are determined to participate in securing the raw materials needed for batteries and new energy technologies through projects like Mt. Dorothy and Cobalt Ridge."

Mount Isa Projects

The Mount Isa Projects are both early-stage exploration assets that present as an excellent opportunity for high-grade, under-explored assets that are in close proximity to a processing solution as well as having stand-alone potential.

Exploration to date has returned outstanding, high-grade intercepts and there is excellent potential to significantly improve the understanding of the projects with multiple high-grade targets awaiting further exploration and test-work. Significant cobalt intercepts include:

Mount Dorothy exploration drilling:

7m @ 0.14% Co, 2.55% Cu

2m @ 0.12% Co, 0.13% Cu

Cobalt Ridge exploration roc chip sampling:

0.31% Co, 3.63% Cu, 1.25g/t Au

The deposits and prospects are similar in size and style to other deposits in the region that have been successfully mined by small-scale open pit techniques which implies that the project mineralisation may be economically extracted.

The Mt. Isa Inlier is a highly mineralised, established, world class mining jurisdiction with significant regional infrastructure several world-class copper-gold-cobalt and lead-zinc-silver mines and deposits, including the operating Rocklands copper-gold-cobalt project.

Hammer Metals Limited

Hammer Metals Limited (ASX:HMX) holds a strategic tenement position covering approximately 2,200 square kilometres within the Mount Isa mining district, with 100% interests in the Kalman (Cu-Au-Mo-Re) deposit, the Overlander North and Overlander South (Cu-Co) deposits and the Elaine (Cu-Au) deposit. Hammer also has a 51% interest in the emerging Jubilee (Cu-Au) deposit. Hammer is an active mineral explorer, focused on discovering large copper-gold deposits of Ernest Henry style and has a range of prospective targets at various stages of testing.

Hammer also has a 100% interest in the Bronzewing South Gold Project located adjacent to the 2.3 million-ounce Bronzewing gold deposit in the highly endowed Yandal Belt of Western Australia.

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., a Director and shareholder is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

