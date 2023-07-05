Minco Silver Provides The Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, July 5, 2023 - Minco Silver Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV) (OTCQX: MISVF); (WKN: A0ESX5) is pleased to announce the following:
The Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on June 9, 2023, and all resolutions were approved.
Detailed voting results at the Meeting are set out as follows:
% Votes for
% Votes against
% Votes withheld
Number of Directors
99.87
0.13
0.00
Ken Z. Cai
99.78
N/A
0.22
Maria Tang
99.78
N/A
0.22
George Lian
99.80
N/A
0.20
Tim Sun
99.79
N/A
0.21
Appointment of Auditors
99.90
N/A
0.10
Transact Other Business
99.78
0.22
0.00
About Minco Silver
Minco Silver Corp. is a TSX and OTCQX listed company focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company's primary focus is to advance our properties, the Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project, towards production. The Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project are adjoined and are located approximately 45 kilometres southwest of Guangzhou City, China. We also seek to identify and acquire additional precious metal dominant projects that we believe will enhance shareholder value. For more information on Minco Silver, please visit the Company's website at www.mincosilver.ca or contact Renee Lin at 1-888-288-8288 or (604) 688-8002 pr@mincosilver.ca
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!