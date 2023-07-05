Jade Leader Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, July 5, 2023 - Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader", or "the Company") welcomes Theresa Kosek, CPA, CA, as our new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, and the retirement of Shari Difley and her resignation from the role.

"The board and management team express our sincere thanks to Ms. Difley for her service and significant contribution to Jade Leader and we wish her well in her next chapter," said Jean-Pierre Jutras, President and CEO and "We welcome Ms. Kosek to our team with her industry experience in both the private and public company sector and a strong background in finance, accounting, tax, and governance. I am confident that she will be a positive contributor to Jade Leader as we continue to work towards delivering the next phase of growth," he added.

Ms. Kosek lends her expertise as a CPA, CA with over 25 years of leadership experience building, analyzing and advising stakeholders throughout business cycles, demonstrating expertise in complex restructurings and capital transactions. Ms. Kosek has a record of contributions leading to improved financial performance, increased productivity and enhanced internal controls and effective risk management. Over the course of her career she has demonstrated her leadership qualities in her CFO and Controllership positions at a variety of public and private corporations.

The Company has also granted, pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 200,000 incentive stock options to Ms. Kosek at an exercisable of $0.05 per share for three years from the date of grant.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent articles suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and Jade carving knowledge to build a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which Nephrite Jade with various characteristics has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

