RT Minerals Corp. Closes Sheba Property Acquisition

Vancouver, July 5, 2023 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of June 13, 2023, the Company has completed the acquisition of 100% interest in 51 mineral claims in Sheba Township in the Abitibi Greenstone belt, located within the Superior Province, 70 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario from an arm's length vendor for consideration of $3,000 and 250,000 common shares of the Company. All securities issued are restricted from trading until November 6, 2023.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company holds a 100% interest, largely royalty-free, in a portfolio of rare earth element, gold and base metal properties in Ontario. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property located 22 km south-southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Douglas J. Andrews, B.Sc., M.Sc. President and Chief Executive Officer, RT Minerals Corp.

Telephone: 604-681-3170 Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.