Bathurst Metals Announces Peerless Claims Work

Vancouver, July 6, 2023 - Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVD) is pleased to announce that exploration crews have successfully completed our spring soil sampling and ground magnetic survey program on the Peerless property located in the Goldbridge Mining camp, in south-central British Columbia. Field crews collected a total of 200 soil samples in an area of altered, up-thrusted ultramafics. Crews also performed 15.5 line kilometers of ground magnetic surveying. The new lines were laid out to infill between recently completed 53 kilometers of ground magnetic surveys. Soil sampling and geophysical survey work were completed between May 29, 2023 and June 8, 2023.



Historic soil sampling and drilling assay results from the property have shown significant gold concentrations associated with the altered ultramafics. The best assay results correlate with northeast and east-west trending structures. The just completed ground magnetic survey better delineates the magnetic ultramafics and will also be used to map out any structural offsets in the ultramafics.



A drill permit application has been submitted to the British Columbia Ministry of Mines with the drill program timed to occur this late summer / early fall.

Assay results are pending on the recently submitted soil samples submitted to Activation Labs in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Bathurst President, Lorne Warner said: "With the Xwisten exploration agreement in place and the submission of the drill permit application the company is now making final preparations for drilling later this year.

The combination of knowing the occurrence of high-grade gold/silver plus base metals mineralization from historic drilling and the fact that the property can be easily drill tested any time of the year means Bathurst Metals will be another one of several companies busy exploring in the Goldbridge Camp".

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed

and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Mr. Warner is not independent of the Company.

