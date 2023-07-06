TORONTO, July 06, 2023 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.



The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2023 on July 13, 2023.

Release of Q2 preliminary production, sales and cost information

July 13, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q2 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Q2 Results release

August 8, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC





August 8, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC Q2 Results live presentation and webinar

August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC

Go to the webinar





August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC Go to the webinar Conference call linked to webinar

August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC



US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610

UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791

International (toll), +1 416 915 3239



The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0205.

The Q2 2023 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre

Investor Relations

+1 416 307 5105

Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com