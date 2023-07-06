Rackla Metals Commenced Drilling on Flagship Astro Project, Western Northwest Territories, Canada

Vancouver, July 6, 2023 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V:RAK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling commenced at the Radio target at the Company's flagship Astro project, located in the Tombstone Gold Belt, Northwest Territories as part of the maiden 3000m drill program.

Initial drilling will focus on the intrusive body that underlies a large 1,200m by 750m strong Gold/Bismuth/Arsenic anomaly hosted in the soils and talus fines of a broad valley. Recent mapping in the vicinity of the anomaly where there is limited outcrop, has defined numerous areas of sheeted Quartz/Arsenopyrite veining trending 30 degrees. The drilling at Radio will use this mapping to orient initial drill holes.



Scott Casselman, VP Exploration, commented: "With drill targets delineated, construction of a series of drill pads well ahead of the drill and drilling underway, our team is focussed on discovery. Our crews are finding good exposure in the Astro intrusive body and are observing significant structural information from surface mapping. The drill will be targeting recently discovered sheeted quartz-arsenopyrite veining."

Rackla is currently the only company exploring the western portion of the Northwest Territories for this style of gold deposit and the Company is steadily increasing its footprint in the area.

Qualified Person

Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Rackla

Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior gold exploration company. The Company is targeting RiRGS (Reduced-intrusion Related Gold System) mineralization on the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. Management believes that this area, which is underexplored for RiRGS deposit types, has the potential to be the next frontier for their discovery.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's proposed exploration activities. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

