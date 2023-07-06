West Vault Mining Hosts Analysts, Investors, Journalists at Hasbrouck Gold Project, Nevada

Vancouver, July 6, 2023 - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" of the "Company") is pleased to report on the recent tour of the Hasbrouck Gold Project, Nevada.





Tour Party on Hasbrouck Peak - Photo courtesy of The Northern Miner

Hasbrouck PFS Pit Outline

Hasbrouck Project

Sandy McVey, CEO, "We have presented the Hasbrouck Gold Project many times since we acquired it in 2014 and thought it was time to bring some key people see the project for themselves. The tour was a great success and we achieved our goal of letting attendees see for themselves this straight-forward and economically-robust project([1]), which already has key permits in hand. It was clear to the visitors that the project is ready to advance to a production decision when the opportunity presents itself as compelling for lower-risk long-term shareholder returns."

The Company continues to evaluate means to further improve value while decreasing risks, and is monitoring indicators such as a sustainably higher gold prices and improved share price performance.

West Vault hosted this select group of key mining people to see Hasbrouck:

John Kaiser (Kaiser Research)

Thom Calandra (The Calandra Report)

Lobo Tiggre (Louis James, The Independent Investor)

Henry Lazenby (The Northern Miner)

Robert Sinn (CEO.ca)

Edward Bonner (Sprott Global)

Joseph Reagor (Roth MKM)

Several high-net-worth independent investors

Local government officials and community representatives

None of the people listed above received nor will receive any fee from West Vault. In certain cases, some travel and accommodation costs were reimbursed by the Company. Any predictions or opinions any of them may express about the Company are their own, not those of West Vault nor its management, and the Company has not reviewed or approved any information, findings, comments or recommendations made.

At the same time as the Hasbrouck tour, the Company helped organize over the three-day tour period for most attendees to visit eight other Tonopah-based mining projects:

Gold Mountain (Americas Gold Exploration)

Eastside & Castle Projects (Allegiant Gold)

Hughes Project (Summa Silver)

Tonopah West (Blackrock Silver)

Tonopah Gold Project (Viva Gold)

TLC Project (American Lithium)

Gabriel Project (Tearlach)

Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Century Lithium)

About West Vault Mining Inc.

West Vault is committed to maximizing shareholder value through its low-risk gold-in-ground strategy, which involves acquiring, advancing, holding, and developing or selling high-quality development gold projects in the best mining jurisdictions.

Sandy McVey, P.Eng., MSc, PMP

CEO & COO

Qualified Person for This News Release

Sandy McVey P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer for the Company, as a non-independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

