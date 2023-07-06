Progressive Planet Receives Reorder of Pet Brand Adding $1.2 million in New Annual Revenues

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

Continues selling byproduct as fertilizer ingredient with 192-tonne reorder

KAMLOOPS, July 6, 2023 - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company"), a leader in developing CleanTech solutions for the planet, receives confirmed reorder from one of North America's top three big box retailers to continue providing high-quality Wundercat® cat litter, one of its signature animal products, across British Columbia.

On February 21, 2023, Progressive Planet announced it entered a distribution partnership with the big box retailer and, at current reorder rates, the Company now projects the distribution partnership for British Columbia to add more than $1.2 million in new revenue annually.

"In our growing base business, we ship more than 2 million packaged products annually to retail stores across North America," says Progressive Planet CEO Steve Harpur.

Added Harpur: "Natural animal products, like Wundercat®, are a vital part of our growth strategy - providing cashflow to fuel growth and opening doors into the largest retail chains as market access for launching new products like natural fertilizer and cement products."

The Company has also received an additional 192-tonne order of the mineral byproduct generated during the production of Wundercat®, strategically marketed and sold as a natural fertilizer ingredient. The latest confirmed order is the third, and largest, commitment from the same major North American fertilizer manufacturer in the last 4 months totalling 328 tonnes.

About Progressive Planet:

We are a CleanTech and manufacturing company based in Kamloops, British Columbia, in the heart of some of Canada's richest volcanic fields, which are the prime ingredient of our innovations. Our expertise lies in merging CleanTech with ancient volcanic ash and recycled minerals to create planet-friendly products that fight climate change and protect our planet's health.

Our products are in 10,000+ retail stores across North America. Our innovations, created at our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation, bring positive disruption to the cement, agricultural and animal-care sectors by creating products that help reduce carbon footprints and restore ecosystems.

